Europa Conference League Qualifying - 2nd Leg
Viborg FFViborg FF0West HamWest Ham United3

Viborg 0-3 West Ham (agg: 1-6): Hammers reach Europa Conference League group stage

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments24

Gianluca Scamacca scores for West Ham against Viborg in the Europa Conference League
Gianluca Scamacca was the second-highest Italian scorer in Serie A in 2021-22 with 16 goals from 36 games

West Ham put their poor Premier League form behind them to reach the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers, who have lost their opening three domestic games, demolished Viborg 6-1 on aggregate in the play-off round.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg, David Moyes' side extended their lead on aggregate through Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca in Denmark.

Said Benrahma made it 2-0 on the night before Tomas Soucek added a third.

The Hammers will discover their group-stage opponents on Friday, with Moyes' side now facing six Europa Conference League games between 8 September and 3 November.

Hammers cruise into group stage

This was a welcome win for Moyes and his players, who are bottom of the Premier League table without a point or a goal.

They have lost to Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Brighton but made easy work of seeing off Viborg, who are sixth in Denmark's top flight.

Scamacca struck at the near post from a cross for his second goal in West Ham colours since joining in a £30.5m deal from Sassuolo last month.

Algeria winger Benrahma raced onto Maxwel Cornet's forward pass to slot into the far corner to make it 2-0.

The Czech Republic midfielder Soucek struck from close range to seal an emphatic aggregate win for last season's Europa League semi-finalists.

Line-ups

Viborg FF

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lund
  • 2Gaaei
  • 4Bürgy
  • 5Zaletel
  • 7Sørensen
  • 17BondeSubstituted forZamburekat 60'minutes
  • 13Grønning
  • 14LeemansSubstituted forSøndergaardat 77'minutes
  • 30SaidBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBergerat 77'minutes
  • 11GrotSubstituted forJattaat 61'minutes
  • 8LonwijkSubstituted forMortimerat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Lauritsen
  • 6Søndergaard
  • 10Mortimer
  • 12Jatta
  • 18Thorsen
  • 19Zamburek
  • 20Kiilerich
  • 21Berger

West Ham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Areola
  • 24Kehrer
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3CresswellBooked at 58minsSubstituted forZoumaat 82'minutes
  • 2Johnson
  • 28SoucekSubstituted forDownesat 68'minutes
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forOko-Flexat 82'minutes
  • 8Fornals
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forCoventryat 68'minutes
  • 7ScamaccaSubstituted forAntonioat 68'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 14Cornet

Substitutes

  • 4Zouma
  • 9Antonio
  • 12Downes
  • 20Bowen
  • 32Coventry
  • 35Randolph
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 46Ekwah
  • 47Hegyi
  • 58Simon-Swyer
  • 72Mubama
Referee:
Harald Lechner

Match Stats

Home TeamViborg FFAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 3.

  3. Post update

    Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jeppe Grønning (Viborg FF).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Viborg FF. Sofus Berger tries a through ball, but Alassana Jatta is caught offside.

  6. Booking

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  8. Post update

    Nicolas Bürgy (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nils Mortimer (Viborg FF) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sofus Berger with a cross.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Armstrong Oko-Flex replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Kurt Zouma replaces Aaron Cresswell.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jan Zamburek (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Sørensen.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Viborg FF. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Coventry.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Viborg FF. Mads Søndergaard replaces Clint Leemans.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Viborg FF. Sofus Berger replaces Ibrahim Said.

  17. Post update

    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jeppe Grønning (Viborg FF).

  19. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals tries a through ball, but Manuel Lanzini is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alassana Jatta.

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Tonka, today at 20:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by john cole, today at 20:16

    Did I miss it or was it on subscription tv????

  • Comment posted by anyonebutengland, today at 20:15

    West ham beat a load of amateurs. Wow. You will never win a single thing

  • Comment posted by Looking Skyward, today at 20:10

    Not a fan of that kit... We've been Tango'd.

  • Comment posted by Rob from Erith, today at 20:10

    Never wear that kit again West Ham, OK?

  • Comment posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 20:09

    Viborg finished? No, danish!

    As always: 'Up the Hammers!'

  • Comment posted by CupidStunt, today at 20:08

    Great to get the win, however my old cynical brain tells me there's pain ahead.

  • Comment posted by Fruity, today at 20:06

    I can see West Ham going all the way now and winning the European football cup

  • Comment posted by KorBlimey Boris, today at 20:01

    Get in! COYI

    All the noise from noisy jealous neighbours

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 20:08

      Metro1962 replied:
      What noise is that then?

  • Comment posted by iron_si, today at 20:01

    Hurrah! We won a game!

    I hope Viborg have a great season...good club with superb fans.

    Need to get out league form sorted out...Scamacca surely has to be our starting striker now.

    Well done West Ham...onto the group stages of a European competition yet again.

  • Comment posted by FoolioLeChauffer, today at 20:00

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by HurryUpHarry, today at 20:00

    We've seen in the league cup this week how games like this can be potential banana skins. West Ham were professional and got the job done.

    Well done boys, now on to Villa ⚒️⚒️⚒️

  • Comment posted by FoolioLeChauffer, today at 20:00

    WET SPAM FOR THE CUP !!!!!!

    • Reply posted by NortonBob, today at 20:09

      NortonBob replied:
      "wet spam"grow up!

  • Comment posted by KBO, today at 19:58

    That'll do donkey, that'll do.
    Surely GS has got to start on Sunday, I'd be happy to see him and Antonio up front together. 3-2-1-2-2. COYI ⚒️⚒️

    • Reply posted by chasby, today at 20:00

      chasby replied:
      Yeah, I fancy that too

  • Comment posted by HullHammer, today at 19:57

    IRONS IRONS IRONS IRONS IRONS IRONS IRONS

  • Comment posted by chasby, today at 19:57

    Well done lads, we needed that! COYI

  • Comment posted by Get me out of here, today at 19:57

    Scamacca ca ca! So Antonio, you’ve promised us all a goal this weekend? Better keep yer word pal as Scamacca ca ca is nibbling at yer heels!

  • Comment posted by The truth by fact, today at 19:56

    Well done West ham

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 19:56

    It was Viborg FF after all so no world beater but in the draw soooooo.

  • Comment posted by RA, today at 19:55

    Has to be a good case for a team very close to this one starting against Villa. Obviously up for it which is a big t than can be said for the one that played Brighton.

    • Reply posted by Staunchly Apolitical, today at 20:04

      Staunchly Apolitical replied:
      Yep. Hope we mix it up a bit this weekend. With the current PL starting XI and playing style it seems opposition teams have sussed since the back end of last season that if you stop Antonio you stop West Ham.

      Moyes can’t keep doing the same thing expecting a different result

