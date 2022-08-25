Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gianluca Scamacca was the second-highest Italian scorer in Serie A in 2021-22 with 16 goals from 36 games

West Ham put their poor Premier League form behind them to reach the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers, who have lost their opening three domestic games, demolished Viborg 6-1 on aggregate in the play-off round.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg, David Moyes' side extended their lead on aggregate through Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca in Denmark.

Said Benrahma made it 2-0 on the night before Tomas Soucek added a third.

The Hammers will discover their group-stage opponents on Friday, with Moyes' side now facing six Europa Conference League games between 8 September and 3 November.

Hammers cruise into group stage

This was a welcome win for Moyes and his players, who are bottom of the Premier League table without a point or a goal.

They have lost to Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Brighton but made easy work of seeing off Viborg, who are sixth in Denmark's top flight.

Scamacca struck at the near post from a cross for his second goal in West Ham colours since joining in a £30.5m deal from Sassuolo last month.

Algeria winger Benrahma raced onto Maxwel Cornet's forward pass to slot into the far corner to make it 2-0.

The Czech Republic midfielder Soucek struck from close range to seal an emphatic aggregate win for last season's Europa League semi-finalists.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Viborg FF Formation 4-3-3 1 Lund 2 Gaaei 4 Bürgy 5 Zaletel 7 Sørensen 17 Bonde 13 Grønning 14 Leemans 30 Said 11 Grot 8 Lonwijk 1 Lund

2 Gaaei

4 Bürgy

5 Zaletel

7 Sørensen

17 Bonde Substituted for Zamburek at 60' minutes

13 Grønning

14 Leemans Substituted for Søndergaard at 77' minutes

30 Said Booked at 58mins Substituted for Berger at 77' minutes

11 Grot Substituted for Jatta at 61' minutes

8 Lonwijk Substituted for Mortimer at 60' minutes Substitutes 3 Lauritsen

6 Søndergaard

10 Mortimer

12 Jatta

18 Thorsen

19 Zamburek

20 Kiilerich

21 Berger West Ham Formation 3-4-1-2 13 Areola 24 Kehrer 21 Ogbonna 3 Cresswell 2 Johnson 28 Soucek 10 Lanzini 8 Fornals 22 Benrahma 7 Scamacca 14 Cornet 13 Areola

24 Kehrer

21 Ogbonna

3 Cresswell Booked at 58mins Substituted for Zouma at 82' minutes

2 Johnson

28 Soucek Substituted for Downes at 68' minutes

10 Lanzini Substituted for Oko-Flex at 82' minutes

8 Fornals

22 Benrahma Substituted for Coventry at 68' minutes

7 Scamacca Substituted for Antonio at 68' minutes Booked at 87mins

14 Cornet Substitutes 4 Zouma

9 Antonio

12 Downes

20 Bowen

32 Coventry

35 Randolph

40 Oko-Flex

46 Ekwah

47 Hegyi

58 Simon-Swyer

72 Mubama Referee: Harald Lechner Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 3. Post update Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Jeppe Grønning (Viborg FF). Post update Offside, Viborg FF. Sofus Berger tries a through ball, but Alassana Jatta is caught offside. Booking Michail Antonio (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United). Post update Nicolas Bürgy (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Nils Mortimer (Viborg FF) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sofus Berger with a cross. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Armstrong Oko-Flex replaces Manuel Lanzini. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Kurt Zouma replaces Aaron Cresswell. Post update Attempt missed. Jan Zamburek (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Sørensen. Post update Corner, Viborg FF. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer. Post update Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Coventry. Substitution Substitution, Viborg FF. Mads Søndergaard replaces Clint Leemans. Substitution Substitution, Viborg FF. Sofus Berger replaces Ibrahim Said. Post update Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Jeppe Grønning (Viborg FF). Post update Offside, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals tries a through ball, but Manuel Lanzini is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alassana Jatta. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward