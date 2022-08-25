Match ends, Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 3.
West Ham put their poor Premier League form behind them to reach the group stage of the Europa Conference League.
The Hammers, who have lost their opening three domestic games, demolished Viborg 6-1 on aggregate in the play-off round.
Leading 3-1 from the first leg, David Moyes' side extended their lead on aggregate through Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca in Denmark.
Said Benrahma made it 2-0 on the night before Tomas Soucek added a third.
The Hammers will discover their group-stage opponents on Friday, with Moyes' side now facing six Europa Conference League games between 8 September and 3 November.
Hammers cruise into group stage
This was a welcome win for Moyes and his players, who are bottom of the Premier League table without a point or a goal.
They have lost to Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Brighton but made easy work of seeing off Viborg, who are sixth in Denmark's top flight.
Scamacca struck at the near post from a cross for his second goal in West Ham colours since joining in a £30.5m deal from Sassuolo last month.
Algeria winger Benrahma raced onto Maxwel Cornet's forward pass to slot into the far corner to make it 2-0.
The Czech Republic midfielder Soucek struck from close range to seal an emphatic aggregate win for last season's Europa League semi-finalists.
Line-ups
Viborg FF
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lund
- 2Gaaei
- 4Bürgy
- 5Zaletel
- 7Sørensen
- 17BondeSubstituted forZamburekat 60'minutes
- 13Grønning
- 14LeemansSubstituted forSøndergaardat 77'minutes
- 30SaidBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBergerat 77'minutes
- 11GrotSubstituted forJattaat 61'minutes
- 8LonwijkSubstituted forMortimerat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lauritsen
- 6Søndergaard
- 10Mortimer
- 12Jatta
- 18Thorsen
- 19Zamburek
- 20Kiilerich
- 21Berger
West Ham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Areola
- 24Kehrer
- 21Ogbonna
- 3CresswellBooked at 58minsSubstituted forZoumaat 82'minutes
- 2Johnson
- 28SoucekSubstituted forDownesat 68'minutes
- 10LanziniSubstituted forOko-Flexat 82'minutes
- 8Fornals
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forCoventryat 68'minutes
- 7ScamaccaSubstituted forAntonioat 68'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 14Cornet
Substitutes
- 4Zouma
- 9Antonio
- 12Downes
- 20Bowen
- 32Coventry
- 35Randolph
- 40Oko-Flex
- 46Ekwah
- 47Hegyi
- 58Simon-Swyer
- 72Mubama
- Referee:
- Harald Lechner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 3.
Post update
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jeppe Grønning (Viborg FF).
Post update
Offside, Viborg FF. Sofus Berger tries a through ball, but Alassana Jatta is caught offside.
Booking
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Post update
Nicolas Bürgy (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nils Mortimer (Viborg FF) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sofus Berger with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Armstrong Oko-Flex replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Kurt Zouma replaces Aaron Cresswell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jan Zamburek (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Sørensen.
Post update
Corner, Viborg FF. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Coventry.
Substitution
Substitution, Viborg FF. Mads Søndergaard replaces Clint Leemans.
Substitution
Substitution, Viborg FF. Sofus Berger replaces Ibrahim Said.
Post update
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jeppe Grønning (Viborg FF).
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals tries a through ball, but Manuel Lanzini is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alassana Jatta.
I hope Viborg have a great season...good club with superb fans.
Need to get out league form sorted out...Scamacca surely has to be our starting striker now.
Well done West Ham...onto the group stages of a European competition yet again.
Well done boys, now on to Villa ⚒️⚒️⚒️
Surely GS has got to start on Sunday, I'd be happy to see him and Antonio up front together. 3-2-1-2-2. COYI ⚒️⚒️