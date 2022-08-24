Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Lucas Paqueta joined Lyon from AC Milan for £18m in September 2020

Manager David Moyes has confirmed West Ham United have made a bid for Lyon's Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Hammers are reported to have made an offer of about £34m external-link for the 24-year-old.

Paqueta scored nine goals and contributed six assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

"We have bid for him," said Moyes, who was speaking before the club's Europa Conference League qualifying tie against Viborg on Thursday.

"He can play as a number 10, an eight, he plays as a false nine for Brazil quite often. I think his pedigree is really good," he added.

"Pedigree doesn't always guarantee that it works, but you would hope that it helps towards him possibly getting better."

Paqueta, who has scored seven times in 33 games for Brazil, played for Lyon against West Ham in last season's Europa League quarter-final, which the Hammers won 4-1 on aggregate.

He has scored 21 times and contributed 14 assists in his 80 appearances for Lyon since joining from AC Milan two years ago.

Moyes' side are the only Premier League club yet to earn a point or score a goal after three matches this season, following defeats against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Moyes signed left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea in a deal understood to be worth £15m on Tuesday - their seventh signing of the summer.