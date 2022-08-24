Last updated on .From the section Football

Howard Webb refereed Spain's win over the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final

Howard Webb is returning to English football to become the chief refereeing officer of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

Webb refereed 296 Premier League games from 2003 to 2014 and the World Cup and Champions League finals in 2010.

He is currently general manager of the Professional Referee Organization (PRO) in the United States and Canada.

Webb, 51, will leave that position at the end of his contract, with his PGMOL start date yet to be confirmed.

He initially joined PRO as their manager of video assistant referee operations in 2017 before stepping into his current role in 2018.

The Yorkshireman began his career in 1989, progressing through the Northern Counties and Football League to become a Select Group referee in 2003.

He retired in 2014 to become technical director of PGMOL and a year later was appointed director of referees for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

"It's an excellent opportunity for me," Webb said. "I am very proud of what has been achieved during my tenure here (PRO) and I aim to have a similar impact with the PGMOL, using the elite referee development plan as a real driving force."

Mike Riley, who Mike Riley will step down as the PGMOL's managing director and be replaced by a chief operating officer later this season, said: "Howard's return is a major coup and this is a fantastic opportunity for Howard and the new leadership team to build on the strong foundations in place."