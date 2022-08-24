Long-serving captain Jamie Mulgrew is on the brink of leading Linfield into the Europa League group stage at the age of 36

Europa Conference League play-off second leg: Linfield v RFS Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Thursday, 25 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Linfield are just 90 minutes away from history and landing a lifechanging windfall - yet, according to captain Jamie Mulgrew, they have nothing to fear.

David Healy's side are heading into uncharted waters as they seek to become the first Irish Premiership side to reach the group stage of European competition and the hefty sum of £2.45m that comes with qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Linfield put in a superb showing to take a two-goal lead in the first leg against Rigas Futbola Skola, however the Latvians hit two late efforts to peg the Irish League champions back heading to Belfast.

"It's probably the biggest game in the club's history," said Mulgrew ahead of Thursday's tie, which will be shown live on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer.

"It is what it is, I don't think it is anything for us to get nervous or anxious about. It's something we have to look forward to and meet the challenge head on.

"We, certainly me, might not get an opportunity like this again so what is there to be scared of?"

Despite it being the biggest game for any Irish Premiership club, Mulgrew says his sole focus is on Linfield and he "doesn't really care about the rest of the league".

"I care about Linfield, I care about what happens here," he said.

"The league aren't going to care about Linfield. I don't mean that in a cheeky way - that's fact and that's the way it is.

"It would be fantastic for everyone connected with the football club, it would be an incredible achievement for all of us and we are hungry to achieve it.

"I just hope we can put on a performance that will warrant us getting through."

It’s an occasion that we embrace - Linfield skipper Mulgrew

It would be unbelievable

Mulgrew, who came on as a second-half substitute in Riga, said Linfield's performance in the opening 85 minutes of the first leg was "perfect" but the hosts' two late goals provide extra motivation.

Stephen Fallon and Joel Cooper were on target for the Blues before RFS hit back through Kevin Friesenbichler and Ziga Lipuscek, who equalised in the 96th minute.

"What should add fuel to the fire is the two goals we conceded last week and how late they were," the skipper said.

"It was a bit of a sickener and a bit of a dampener on the performance because for 85 minutes, maybe even more, the boys were perfect and bang on.

"The warning shot for us is obviously the two goals and that is maybe the wee tightener for us, that the concentration levels need to be bang on for the whole match."

Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery scored a stunning solo goal as Linfield famously beat Qarabag in 2019

With the £2.45m prize that would come with qualification for the group stages, Mulgrew says qualification would go a long way to ensuring the Irish League's most-successful club would have a bright future.

"At my age, at 36, to get to the Conference group stage playing for Linfield - I have been here for so long, I came to watch Linfield as a kid - so it would be unbelievable.

"It would be something for the club to hopefully build on moving forward. I'm sure they have a plan for four or five years to move the club forward. With the financial gains that come with the Conference group stage then hopefully they would be able to achieve that.

"Hopefully we can play a part in that to move the club forward and you can only do that with the finances that come with the Conference group stages."

Linfield can achieve history in play-off - Healy

European nights at Windsor Park are 'different'

When thoughts turn to big European nights at Windsor Park it is hard to look past the Shayne Lavery-inspired win against big-hitters Qarabag in 2019.

Those famous scenes were echoed when Kirk Millar struck a superb goal against Bodo/Glimt in Europa League qualifying this summer, and although Linfield lost the second leg against the Norwegians Mulgrew says the home support will be vital if the Blues are to progress.

"For us to have the second leg at home was a big plus for us, even more so we are still in the game," he added.

"It is everything you want in European football and it is up to us to take advantage of that.

"That was always the goal and the aim, to still have something to fight for. We have a really good home record and it is up to us to keep that home record going.

"We have experienced great nights at Windsor Park with Linfield. European nights are different here and if there is a big crowd they can create a really good, hostile atmosphere.

"Hopefully that is what happen and we can give them something to shout about."