Pell scored 14 goals for Accrington during his time with the League One club

AFC Wimbledon have re-signed midfielder Harry Pell from Accrington on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old previously spent time at Wimbledon from 2013 to 2015, during which time he made 65 appearances.

Pell began his career in Charlton Athletic's academy before going on to play for the likes of Bristol Rovers and Hereford United.

He also spent three years with both Cheltenham Town and Colchester United, and joined Accrington in 2021.

"I feel it's a good time for me to come back down to League Two and hopefully be challenging at the right end of the table," Pell said external-link .

Pell signed a three-year deal with League One Accrington in May last year and played 43 times, scoring 14 goals. However, he said a pre-season conversation with manager John Coleman suggested he could leave.

"It's very rare that you would cut your contract short by two years and leave on good terms," added Pell external-link .

"I don't hold any regrets whatsoever, I would do the same thing by joining Accrington again if I could rewind a year and I think for both parties, it was a success."

