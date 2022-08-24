Last updated on .From the section FC Halifax Town

Jamie Allen scored nine goals in a total of 89 appearances for Halifax Town and also played in the National League for Southport and Dover Athletic

Halifax Town forward Jamie Allen has left the club by mutual consent following his stint on the ITV reality show Love Island.

The 27-year-old scored one goal in 24 appearances for the National League side last season.

After joining the cast, the club said Allen "made his intentions clear the opportunity was very important to him".

In a tweet, the club said they thanked him "for his contribution and wish him all the best in the future."

Allen joined the 2022 series on day 45 but was dumped six days later on day 51 along with Danica Taylor having received the fewest public votes.

Allen, a Montserrat international, signed a new deal with the club in June, but has not made an appearance for the Shaymen so far during the 2022-23 National League season.

He was the second sportsman to feature on this year's show, after Castleford Tigers forward Jacques O'Neill.