Striker McKirdy was Swindon's top scorer last season and has two goals this campaign

Swindon Town striker Harry McKirdy has been given a three-match ban by the FA for aggressive behaviour and improper conduct.

The 25-year-old was sent off in the 0-0 draw with Salford City following a second yellow card.

Sky Sports News reported external-link he then went into referee Andy Woolmer's room inside the stadium and threw a drink, which spilled on to the official's clothing.

McKirdy admitted the charge and has been fined £1,500.

He has already served a one-match ban for his dismissal and has scored twice in League Two since returning to action. Last season he was the club's top scorer with 23 goals.

He was shown the red card in the 43rd minute for a challenge on Salford's Ryan Watson, having been booked for complaining to the referee in the 14th minute. McKirdy was also aggrieved at not being awarded a penalty kick.

The forward will be unavailable for Swindon's next three league matches against Stockport County, Gillingham and Newport County.