Chloe Kelly, who scored the winner against Germany in the final of Euro 2022, has been ruled out of England's first squad since their historic Wembley triumph with injury.

Chelsea's Fran Kirby is also injured and manager Sarina Wiegman is without retired duo Jill Scott and Ellen White.

Midfielder Jordan Nobbs and striker Ebony Salmon come into the 23-player squad.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, a Euro 2022 squad member, has been left out.

Manchester City goalkeeper Sandy MacIver returns after making the longlist for Euro 2022, as does Manchester United captain Katie Zelem, and there is a call-up for Chelsea's Lauren James.

England take on Austria and Luxembourg in World Cup qualifying on 3 and 6 September respectively.

