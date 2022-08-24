Alexander Isak: Newcastle United set to sign Sweden striker from Sociedad in £60m deal
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Newcastle are set to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak for a club record fee of about £60m.
The Sweden international, 22, would boost the Magpies' attacking options given the injury record of Callum Wilson, who is awaiting results of a hamstring scan.
Ex-Borussia Dortmund player Isak has 44 goals in 132 appearances for Sociedad, and nine in 37 for his country.
Newcastle's transfer record is the £40m they paid for Joelinton in 2019.
The Brazilian striker-turned-midfielder was signed from German club Hoffenheim.
The club also paid £35m plus add-ons for fellow Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes last January but Isak's signing would be a significant shift from Newcastle's new owners, who took over the club in October and have taken a considered approach to the transfer market.
Isak's signing would double Newcastle's spending this summer to just short of £120m after already signing Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Nick Pope.
- Our coverage of Newcastle United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Newcastle - go straight to all the best content
Comments
Join the conversation