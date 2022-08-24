Alexander Isak: Newcastle United set to sign Sweden striker from Sociedad in £60m deal
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Newcastle are set to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak for a club record fee of about £60m.
The Sweden international, 22, would boost the Magpies' attacking options given the injury record of Callum Wilson, who is awaiting results of a hamstring scan.
Ex-Borussia Dortmund player Isak has 44 goals in 132 appearances for Sociedad, and nine in 37 for his country.
Newcastle's transfer record is the £40m they paid for Joelinton in 2019.
The Brazilian striker-turned-midfielder was signed from German club Hoffenheim.
The club also paid £35m plus add-ons for fellow Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes last January but Isak's signing would be a significant shift from Newcastle's new owners, who took over the club in October and have taken a considered approach to the transfer market.
Isak's signing would double Newcastle's spending this summer to just short of £120m after already signing Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Nick Pope, and bring the total to around £200m since the new owners took over the club in October 2021.
- Our coverage of Newcastle United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Newcastle - go straight to all the best content
His scoring record isn't great, but whenever I've seen him play he looks decent. He's young and can only get better.
Newcastle is about 30% the size of Birmingham, but sells more season tickets than Villa/Birmingham City combined.
Newcastle is the same size as Bristol but sells 3x the season tickets of the Bristol clubs
"Money money money" - yeah, but money is drawn to great clubs with great fans. Whether it's ManU, Barca, Newcastle or Chelsea
People talk about equality. Well it was only a few years ago when women were allowed to do boxing as professionals in UK
Good on Newcastle. I dont even support the club.
Equality, I face regular inequality here due to my skin tone. Sort UK 1st