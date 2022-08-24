Close menu

Champions League: Real Madrid bucked trend to conquer Europe

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments99

Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti became the first coach to win the Champions League title four times when Real Madrid beat Liverpool in May

Before May's Champions League final, Carlo Ancelotti was asked what he thought of Liverpool.

"They have a lot of quality together, with high intensity and good organisation," the Real Madrid manager said.

"Jurgen Klopp has brought some new things to football. He's doing a great job."

What he said after Real's rope-a-dope 1-0 win revealed more though, suggesting that while Klopp's side may be great at what they do, they are not able to do much else.

"Liverpool were easier to decipher than others," Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia.

"They have a very clear identity and we could prepare the way that we did. We knew what strategy to take."

Uefa's technical report of the tournament - an exhaustive analysis covering 125 matches,external-link with observations from 23 experts including England manager Gareth Southgate - has illustrated how Real bucked tactical trends to take the prize.

Real surrender space to win war

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric
Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric, all aged 30 or above, played to their strengths in Real's campaign

Defend high, press hard, squeeze space and seize the day; for Klopp and others steering most of Europe's superpowers, the philosophy has been clear for some time.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all kept a stratospherically high defensive line in their Champions League campaigns.

During the knockout stages, their last defender was an average of 45.5m, 44.4m and 43.6m respectively up the pitch when out of possession.

Those were the three highest totals in the tournament. By contrast, Real Madrid sat back. They recorded 35.2m for the same statistic, the 10th highest among the last-16 teams.

With Ancelotti prioritising precision on the ball rather than pressure off it, Real's rivals moved easily up the pitch.

Uefa measured the inroads the opposition made from each spell of possession. Only Sheriff Tiraspol and Dynamo Kyiv gave up more territory than Real.

Only Chelsea, Ajax and Atalanta offered up less than Liverpool.

Fabio Capello, one of Uefa's experts and a former Real manager himself, saw it as a pragmatic choice based on personnel.

Real's midfield trio of 30-year-old Casemiro (now at Manchester United), Toni Kroos, 32, and Luka Modric, 36, are long on years as well as trophies and technique.

"The midfielders are not young, not so fast," Capello observed.

Courtois' reach helps reel in title

Thibaut Courtois
Courtois spent four seasons at Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles and an FA Cup

Whenever Real were unable to keep the opposition at an arm's length, they needed the long reach of their goalkeeper to bail them out.

Thibaut Courtois duly did, emerging as the dominant figure in the final.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper, peeved by a perceived lack of appreciation for his ability in England, made nine saves to deny Liverpool.

It was the most by a goalkeeper in a Champions League final on record. Courtois also made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the competition, with 59.

Most tellingly, he topped the standings for goals prevented.

The statistic, essentially the opposite of xG (expected goals), measures how a goalkeeper performed against the shots they faced.

Overall, against par, Courtois prevented 4.63 goals across Real's run.

Attacking efficiency powers late comebacks

Rodrygo celebrates scoring against Manchester City
Rodrygo scored five goals in Real Madrid's run to the Champions League title, including two within 90 seconds to turn the semi-final tie against Manchester City

At the other end of the pitch, Real also performed better than the average.

Legendary France striker Karim Benzema, backed by Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, was ruthless.

On the spreadsheet, Real Madrid's xG after the group stage was 21.78. However, on the pitch they managed to hit the net 29 times.

Those goals often came at the end of patient, probing periods of possession, rather than the warp-speed attacks of their high-pressing rivals or the more direct back-to-front style of the competition's underdogs.

Real Madrid had the ball for an average of 16.2 seconds before each goal, more than any other team that reached the knockout stages.

Again, Liverpool provided a contrast. Klopp's break-neck side had the ball for an average of 9.5 seconds before finding the net.

Some elements to Real's success were harder to measure.

With 15 minutes to go of their last-16 tie against Paris St-Germain, they were heading out.

With 10 minutes to go of their quarter-final against Chelsea, they were heading out.

With five minutes of added time left against Manchester City, they were heading out.

Each time, they slipped out of the stranglehold and into the next round.

Outrageous good fortune? Outstanding mental fortitude? A bit of both?

Maybe that's why Ancelotti kept his summary simple after the final.

"Vinicius scored a goal, Courtois made saves, end of story!" he said.

How Real got there was far from simple though.

Comments

Join the conversation

99 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr Remarkable, today at 15:33

    We can comment about Real Madrid who........
    a) aren’t British
    b) are not playing tonight

    but we cannot comment about Rangers who......
    a) are British
    b) are playing tonight

    Bizarre.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 15:31

    Wearekingsofeurope in his element replying to everyone .🤣🤣🤣. Meet Brian from Luton everyone

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:34

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      I'll meet you in Luton any time if you'd like.

  • Comment posted by BeRealfun, today at 15:30

    Does BBC team needed a job to delete haters comments today lol 😂

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:33

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      No, that's not how they work. They allow hateful comments when the object is foreign. I have plenty evidence to support this in the comments I've had deleted and the ones I reported which they deemed perfectly fine.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 15:30

    Liverpool didn't get anywhere near the goal in the last CL final against RM.

    It was a total mismatch, men against boys.

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 15:28

    other teams did not have the focus to close out the match; real had the quality and experience to take advantage.

  • Comment posted by e-two, today at 15:26

    City, PSG net in line.

  • Comment posted by will duckenfield, today at 15:25

    Real Madrid are the biggest and most successful football club in Europe. Wipe your tears you bitter lot

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:26

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      In the world, pal.

  • Comment posted by O BEN O, today at 15:24

    It was obvious how real stuck to their game plan n strength than rather crumble to the tantalizing modern game play of the tournaments other favourites...HALA Madrid!!!

  • Comment posted by BeRealfun, today at 15:24

    "They have a lot of quality together, with high intensity and good organisation," the Real Madrid manager said.
    Yes ofcourse the Above
    Also, go back to basics and keep it simple,
    Success is there.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 15:24

    Tactical trends . 10 men behind the ball stuff . Got away with murder in every game against Chelsea City and Liverpool

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:26

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      10 men behind the ball hahaha. You need to learn football then your viewing that you spend most your life doing would be so much more enjoyable.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 15:23

    It's not Rocket Science, Liverpool were the better team, had more shots on Goal, but Courtois saved them on many occasions and Real also hit on the Counter attack, a sucker punch against Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 15:22

    Courtois had a blinder against us, because our finishing was poor, Real were very, very lucky to win the competition and no where near the best side! However Anceloti is spot on when he says, we are very good at what we do (this season excluded), but we can't do anything else, hence a lot of teams have worked us out, defend deep and counter attack TAA side.....

  • Comment posted by Lewii87, today at 15:22

    Dont like the club but huge credit to anchelotti. What a run of games.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:18

    Not sure where all this fantasy stuff comes from. Why are people trying to belittle Reals win last year? They did not defend for 90 minutes every game. Some of their attacking play was outstanding, teams don't have to play full attacking through a game to win. Liverpool, City and PSG all tried it last season and came off 2nd best. Suck it up

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:25

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      It comes from jealousy and hate. That's why there is a daily Spanish/Real Madrid hate page. You will never find an HYS with any balanced informed views about Real Madrid (or much, really).

      Everyone wishes their team could be like Real Madrid.

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 15:17

    Real Madrid were absolutely controlled by Man City in the semi-final. A couple of minutes madness away from home cost them and put Real Madrid through. Strange that all English teams had away legs for the 2nd leg of the European semis don't you think?

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:23

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      Was it as strange as UEFA insisting the draw be remade to change Real Madrid's opponent from Benfica to PSG?

  • Comment posted by Second Sight, today at 15:12

    Luckiest Champions League Winners ever!! Horrible horrible club. Get every decision going. Constant intimidation on officials.

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:18

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      It's the weight of history that intimidates you.

      Those 14 victories are hard to swallow for the average anti.

  • Comment posted by Stulad, today at 15:12

    Real Madrid were the very definition of Mentality Monsters last season

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 15:15

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Or the very definition of 'a very lucky team' last season.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 15:11

    Why re-visit a game that happened in the past, when we are now in a new season with a new Champions League campaign about to start. Wouldn't this article have been more relevant three months ago?

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:19

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      Like I said, it's the BBC's daily Spanish/Real Madrid hate page. They need it, for some reason. Not quite sure why, but they need it.

      Ultimately, Real Madrid is rent free in the minds of every English football fan.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:11

    It's easy pickings, just put the ball in behind TAA. You know the best RB in world football ever.

  • Comment posted by Tyke, today at 15:08

    Madrid played on the counter.It's nothing new.Simple really.

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:29

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      Yet the stats say that on average they had the ball longer before they scored than every other team.

