Luke McCormick scored six goals for Rovers during a loan spell in 2020-21

Bristol Rovers have signed former midfielder Luke McCormick for an undisclosed fee from AFC Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at the Memorial Stadium, while he was a Chelsea player, before joining Wimbledon last summer.

"I'm delighted to be able to bring him back to Rovers permanently," said manager Joey Barton.

"We are keen to sign good people and good players and he is both. He will be a superb addition to our group."

McCormick, who came through Chelsea's youth academy, scored six goals in 42 games during his loan spell at Rovers.

"It feels amazing. I'm delighted to be back," he told the club website. external-link after signing a three-year deal.

"My time here was personally a brilliant one that ended in disaster. Obviously not being able to play in front of the fans and then being relegated.

"To be back during the spot the club is in and where the gaffer, his staff and the players have put the club in is immense and I'm excited to be a part of that, and really kick on and show the love back to the fans."

'Rovers will be absolutely delighted'

Analysis - BBC Radio Bristol commentator Richard Hoskin

The arrival of Luke McCormick is probably Bristol Rovers' most eye-catching signing of the summer so far.

In a truly forgettable campaign when they were relegated in the 2020-21 season, he was one of Rovers' few bright sparks, and made a positive impression on both the supporters and Joey Barton.

Over the past couple of weeks it seemed the transfer might not happen, so the Rovers manager will be absolutely delighted to get the deal over the line.

With the departure of Luke Thomas, Elliot Anderson and Sam Nicholson pre-season, he's a key signing for Bristol Rovers. Don't be surprised to see more new arrivals before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.