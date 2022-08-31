Match ends, Arsenal 2, Aston Villa 1.
Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the season to stay top of the Premier League with a narrow victory over a lacklustre Aston Villa side.
The result is likely to heap more pressure on Villa boss Steven Gerrard who has seen his side lose four of their first five fixtures.
However, he could have few complaints here with his side struggling to match the hosts' intensity particularly in a one-sided first period.
Gabriel Jesus' third goal of the season was a meagre reward for Arsenal's first-half dominance with the Brazilian forward sweeping a low effort past Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after he had fumbled Granit Xhaka's deflected shot.
And while Villa improved after the break and found an equaliser directly from Douglas Luiz's corner - as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale protested that he was impeded by Boubacar Kamara - they were on level terms for less than three minutes.
Mikel Arteta's side, who carried the greater threat throughout went straight back on the offensive and regained their lead with Gabriel Martinelli turning in Bukayo Saka's pinpoint cross.
It means Arsenal have won their opening five league matches for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign, when they went on to finish second.
- Gerrard concerned about Villa future
- Follow all Wednesday's Premier League action
- Go straight to all the best Arsenal content
- Visit our Aston Villa page
Arsenal good value for victory
While Arsenal stuttered to a victory by the same scoreline against Fulham last weekend they more than merited their three points against Villa.
Superior in all departments before the break, the Emirates crowd reacted with a mixture of relief and joy when Martinelli turned matchwinner with his fourth goal in his last six top-flight matches.
Arteta's side had been given an early jolt by Emiliano Buendia's third-minute effort but from there on it was one-way traffic as the Gunners created a series of excellent chances which should have seen them out of sight by the break.
Saka badly miscued to fire wide of an empty net from Martinelli's cross, while Odegaard saw his goal-bound shot blocked on the line by Villa defender Ezri Konsa and Matty Cash also prevented another touch off Saka from creeping over the line.
Martinez, despite his error for Jesus' goal, excelled for the visitors and also made a fine save to tip Martinelli's superb volley over the bar, while centre-back Gabriel also twice went close.
However, for all their free-flowing attacking, Arteta will likely have been most satisfied by the resolve that his side showed when they were pegged back.
The Gunners will now travel to Manchester United on Sunday in buoyant mood, though Arteta's next challenge might be how he rotates his squad with the club's Europa League campaign set to begin next week at FC Zurich.
Meanwhile, Villa will play host to champions Manchester City, who have scored 10 goals in their last two games, needing to quickly address the defensive frailties that saw Arsenal repeatedly carve them open to register 22 shots on goal.
Player of the match
Gabriel JesusGabriel Jesus
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number14Player nameNketiahAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number12Player nameSalibaAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number23Player nameSambi LokongaAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number16Player nameHoldingAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
6.94
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number44Player nameKamaraAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number9Player nameIngsAverage rating
4.10
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ramsdale
- 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 64'minutes
- 12SalibaBooked at 48mins
- 6Gabriel
- 3Tierney
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 34Xhaka
- 7SakaSubstituted forHoldingat 88'minutes
- 8ØdegaardBooked at 39minsSubstituted forSmith Roweat 81'minutes
- 11Martinelli
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forNketiahat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Smith Rowe
- 14Nketiah
- 16Holding
- 17Cédric Soares
- 18Tomiyasu
- 21Ferreira Vieira
- 27Oliveira Alencar
- 30Turner
- 72Smith
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4KonsaBooked at 54mins
- 5Mings
- 27Digne
- 41J RamseyBooked at 13mins
- 44KamaraSubstituted forIngsat 83'minutes
- 7McGinnBooked at 68minsSubstituted forDouglas Luizat 73'minutes
- 31Bailey
- 11Watkins
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forCoutinhoat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 9Ings
- 16Chambers
- 17Augustinsson
- 18Young
- 23Coutinho
- 25Olsen
- 35Archer
- 47Iroegbunam
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 60,012
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Aston Villa 1.
Post update
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).
Post update
Attempt missed. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
Post update
Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).
Post update
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Emile Smith Rowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Danny Ings replaces Boubacar Kamara.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Martin Ødegaard.
Post update
Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal).
Post update
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).
Post update
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, Aston Villa 1. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
Wipe your tears away BBC Salford
5 games
5 wins
Top of the league
You can ask no more
But do you think you could maybe try getting the goals all together a bit earlier on instead of spacing them out so I don't end up nearly having a coronary every time you play?
Against the top sides it will be hard to create this many chances so we need to score when we get a chance.
It was a nervous ending which could have been avoided by putting the game to bed.
Jesus is soo good right now