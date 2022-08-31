Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City6Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Erling Haaland scores another hat-trick in easy victory

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Guardiola says you can not teach skills Haaland has

Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in as many games as rampant Manchester City outclassed newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

After his 19-minute three-timer against Crystal Palace at the weekend, there was a comparatively pedestrian 26 between his first and last goals this evening.

Yet if the two games are combined, Haaland scored an incredible six times in an hour given the Norwegian was replaced six minutes before the end of the Palace game. It takes his overall tally for the season to nine.

Joao Cancelo added a fourth when he drove home Bernardo Silva's fine pass across the penalty area before Haaland's strike partner Julian Alvarez took centre stage.

On his full Premier League debut, the Argentine produced a fine finish to beat Dean Henderson after being set up by Riyad Mahrez.

Then, after Kevin de Bruyne had nicked possession inside his own half and burst forward 50 yards, Alvarez picked his spot and finished high into the roof of the Forest net after Mahrez's shot had been deflected into his path.

Nine in five for Haaland

Erling Haaland scores Manchester City's first goal against Nottingham Forest
Erling Haaland put Man City ahead after 12 minutes

There were not that many who felt Haaland would find it difficult adjusting to life in the Premier League, but there were some. They have already proved to be hopelessly wrong.

It is impossible to know how this season will play out at such an early stage, but at the end of it, no-one will be saying the Norwegian is a bad fit.

His movement may not be a fit for City's fluid style but his quickness of movement, intelligent running, strength and cool finishing make him a hugely dangerous threat.

Haaland was having his shirt pulled as he advanced onto Phil Foden's curling cross for his opener. He was part of a fantastic one-touch passing move for the second which ended with the loose ball from a slide tackle on Foden presenting him with a tap-in. He shrugged opponents out of the way to make sure he was in the right place to head home John Stones' nod-back for his third.

Guardiola spoke last season about adding someone to his squad who could sniff goals in the way Sergio Aguero used to.

It is worth noting Aguero scored six goals in his first five games after joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The real test starts now for Forest

Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Mistakes were made but players will learn - Cooper

If there is a positive from this for Forest, it is that they only have to try and stop Haaland once more at most in the league this season.

The way their fans sang, both in support of their club and manager Steve Cooper, even deep into the second-half when the gap turned into a chasm, suggested they had not travelled from the East Midlands with any realistic hope of their first top flight away win at City since 1989, when Mikhail Gorbachev was President of the Soviet Union.

They did have one decent chance, for debutant Renan Lodi, who found space at the far post but not the net as he tried to guide his header past Ederson.

Cooper has repeated the club's startling summer recruitment drive, which could reach 20 before Thursday evening's transfer deadline, was necessary due to the number of last season's squad that had left and the increase in quality required to compete in the Premier League.

After collecting an acceptable four points from five games as the squad was pieced together, games against Bournemouth, Leeds and Fulham next month will provide more concrete evidence about whether the battle in their first top flight campaign in over two decades will be for respectability or survival.

Player of the match

HaalandErling Haaland

with an average of 8.75

Manchester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    8.75

  2. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.77

  3. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.74

  4. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.44

  5. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.43

  6. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    7.43

  7. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.29

  8. Squad number21Player nameGómez
    Average rating

    7.20

  9. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    7.12

  10. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    7.04

  11. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    7.03

  12. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.98

  13. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.94

  14. Squad number82Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.94

  15. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.85

  16. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.75

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    5.02

  2. Squad number26Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    5.02

  3. Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    5.01

  4. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    4.91

  5. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    4.90

  6. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    4.86

  7. Squad number1Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    4.86

  8. Squad number32Player nameRenan Lodi
    Average rating

    4.85

  9. Squad number14Player nameO'Brien
    Average rating

    4.82

  10. Squad number23Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    4.73

  11. Squad number22Player nameYates
    Average rating

    4.68

  12. Squad number2Player nameBiancone
    Average rating

    4.59

  13. Squad number21Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    4.59

  14. Squad number4Player nameWorrall
    Average rating

    4.58

  15. Squad number15Player nameToffolo
    Average rating

    4.58

  16. Squad number8Player nameColback
    Average rating

    4.54

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 5StonesSubstituted forLewisat 75'minutes
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 7CanceloSubstituted forGómezat 68'minutes
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 16RodriSubstituted forMahrezat 55'minutes
  • 8Gündogan
  • 19Álvarez
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 69'minutes
  • 47FodenSubstituted forPalmerat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17De Bruyne
  • 18Ortega
  • 21Gómez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 80Palmer
  • 81Gomes
  • 82Lewis
  • 96Knight
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand

Nottm Forest

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Henderson
  • 7N Williams
  • 4Worrall
  • 21KouyatéSubstituted forBianconeat 79'minutes
  • 26McKenna
  • 32Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forToffoloat 69'minutes
  • 22YatesSubstituted forColbackat 69'minutes
  • 23Freuler
  • 14O'Brien
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forAwoniyiat 58'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forDennisat 58'minutesBooked at 76mins

Substitutes

  • 2Biancone
  • 3S Cook
  • 8Colback
  • 9Awoniyi
  • 11Lingard
  • 13Hennessey
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Surridge
  • 25Dennis
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
53,409

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 6, Nottingham Forest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 6, Nottingham Forest 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Toffolo (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Colback with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julián Álvarez with a through ball.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 6, Nottingham Forest 0. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).

  11. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Remo Freuler tries a through ball, but Taiwo Awoniyi is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Giulian Biancone replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Taiwo Awoniyi.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Scott McKenna.

  17. Booking

    Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Rico Lewis replaces John Stones.

Comments

Join the conversation

605 comments

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 21:46

    Hmmmm...I seem to remember, after the Community Shield game, that 'Haaland was rubbish' according to many Liverpool 'fans'? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Sammy Nelsons comedy bottom, today at 21:56

      Sammy Nelsons comedy bottom replied:
      Clearly will never be a player.

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 21:47

    Not a bad replacement for Sterling and the books were balanced

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I thougnt Alvarez was a replacement for Sterling

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:44

    This Erling fella’s a bit of a goal machine eh?

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:52

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      An Ian Rush you mean?

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 21:43

    And people (myself included) thought Haaland would take time to adapt to the premier league. Quickest to two hat tricks with 15 games to spare with almost a goal to game ratio of 2 to 1 already. Scary.

    • Reply posted by Erl of Manchester, today at 21:49

      Erl of Manchester replied:
      Mind.... he is still warming up and playing only about 60-65 minutes.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:45

    Lambs to the slaughter, that’s what Forest were, no other ways to put. A slaughter was predicted and a slaughter is exactly what happened.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:50

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Hey, Nottingham Forest look on the bright side, as least it was not 9 – 0 tonight.
      Man City simply ruthless.

  • Comment posted by Erl of Manchester, today at 21:43

    After the Community Shield miss they said he is perfect replacement for Sterling.

    Not sure about the Sterling aspect but he does seem PERFECT.

    Happy for Alvarez, congrats, even he will score more than Nunez.

    on to the haters....

    #theBeast

    • Reply posted by Prima Donna s utd, today at 21:48

      Prima Donna s utd replied:
      The best , gets Better and Better

  • Comment posted by steff, today at 21:48

    I just looked up the leagues top scorer and Nunez isnt there.

    • Reply posted by fanofsport, today at 21:53

      fanofsport replied:
      Look up the leagues biggest ego's you'll find City

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 21:47

    Haaland is playing in the Premier League on Amateur level, and to think people were laughing at his miss in the Community Shield. Records are going to be broken, if he decides to stay for the next 10 years. This is cheat code levels now.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:03

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I would be surprised if they dont win the Champions League in the next ten years

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 21:48

    City look good for title.
    You can say all you like about sports washing.
    Financial doping.
    Buying the title.
    All that said I think they look in pole position for the title even at this early stage.
    City fans you must be happy. Thumbs up if you are.😂

    • Reply posted by Erl of Manchester, today at 21:54

      Erl of Manchester replied:
      Happy but thumbs down for the dumb trick.

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 21:44

    All the headlines for Erling but congratulations Julian on your brace

    • Reply posted by Robert D Devine, today at 21:57

      Robert D Devine replied:
      Alvarez looks to have great potential, he certainly has pace. 🤞

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 21:45

    Just give him the Golden Boot already 👀🤷‍♂️

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 22:01

      ajackson replied:
      Huge upgrade on Sterling

  • Comment posted by chrisgeeza, today at 21:45

    Man City are a pretty decent team, look out for them

  • Comment posted by TRUTHWILLOUT, today at 21:45

    To be fair, for a newly promoted small team it could have been much worse - City were a class apart

    • Reply posted by Arboreal man, today at 22:13

      Arboreal man replied:
      newly promoted yes BUT two European Cup wins I think?

  • Comment posted by TheMightyBoro, today at 21:50

    The gap is getting bigger and bigger.

    • Reply posted by iamatractorboy, today at 22:20

      iamatractorboy replied:
      Depressing isn't it?

  • Comment posted by Marx, today at 21:47

    Ha Ha Ha Ha Haaland. Turns out he really is reliable.
    Let's hear the bitters

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 22:02

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      He will smash all records at this rate... shame all you haters will just have to watch and wish he was playing for your team lol.

  • Comment posted by the truth is out, today at 21:47

    Credit where it's due,

    Sutton predicted this one right

    • Reply posted by S Mc, today at 22:11

      S Mc replied:
      Ha. He did too didn’t he?