Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has scored six goals in his first four Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to confirm if Erling Haaland will start on Wednesday.

If Haaland is rested, Julian Alvarez is in line for a first Premier League start after three substitute outings.

Nottingham Forest have no new injury concerns for the trip to the Etihad, with new signing Renan Lodi in contention to make the matchday squad.

Orel Mangala will miss a second match due to the hamstring injury sustained against Everton.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

It is Manchester City at home, so I predict a high-scoring win but it is just whether they take the foot off their gas.

They are an incredible team. Newcastle took the game to them but they came back at them and did the same against Palace to get the win.

Erling Haaland is scoring goals and I think Nottingham Forest will go and have a go but that will play into City's hands. I think they will get back to clean sheets here as well as getting the win.

Prediction: 6-0

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Dry Cleaning guitarist Tom Dowse

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first meeting between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest since second-tier Forest won an FA Cup third-round tie 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on 3 January 2009.

City and Forest are in the same league together for the first time since 2001-02 in the second tier. The Citizens took four points out of six that season, drawing 1-1 at the City Ground and triumphing 3-0 at Maine Road.

The Blues' only win in six Premier League encounters with Forest was a 2-0 victory away from home on 27 February 1993. All three games in Manchester have been drawn.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won each of their last 20 Premier League matches played on a Wednesday since a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City on Boxing Day in 2018.

City have trailed by two goals in four of their last six Premier League matches, going on to avoid defeat in all four.

They can remain unbeaten in their opening five fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since 2018.

The Blues can equal the club record of scoring multiple goals in 14 successive Premier League games.

City have recorded a league-high 72 shot attempts this season.

The Citizens can become the third club to score at least four goals in their opening three Premier League home games, after Newcastle United (1994-95) and Arsenal (2009-10).

Erling Haaland has scored six goals in four Premier League appearances. The only players to net more in their first five games in the competition are Mick Quinn (eight), Sergio Aguero (eight) and Diego Costa (seven).

Kevin de Bruyne has been involved in 20 goals in his last 20 Premier League appearances against newly-promoted sides, scoring seven and assisting 13.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have taken four points from their opening four Premier League matches this season despite inferior Expected Goals to their opponents in all four of those games.

Their tally of 79 shot attempts conceded is at least 14 more than any other club.

Forest have lost their last six Premier League fixtures against the reigning champions by an aggregate score of 23-3.

However, they have not conceded more than twice in any of their last 73 away league matches since a 3-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in April 2019.

Dean Henderson has saved three of the five Premier League penalties he has faced.

Brennan Johnson has been directly involved in seven goals in his last nine away matches, scoring five and assisting two.

