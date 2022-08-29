Liverpool v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Roberto Firmino scored two goals and assisted three more in Liverpool's 9-0 win against Bournemouth

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool may need to monitor Harvey Elliott, who was replaced at half-time against Bournemouth as a precaution, though boss Jurgen Klopp is optimistic the midfielder will be available.

Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay remain sidelined.

Darwin Nunez completes a three-game suspension.

Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak will only make his debut if his work permit arrives in time.

Bruno Guimaraes is set to miss a second match because of a minor injury, Callum Wilson is still absent, while Allan Saint-Maximin and Kieran Trippier may also need to be assessed.

Emil Krafth, meanwhile, is likely to be out for at least six months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in last week's EFL Cup win at Tranmere.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in 26 Premier League home games against Newcastle (W21, D5) since a 2-0 loss at Anfield in April 1994. The Reds have scored in all 26 of these matches.

The Magpies beat the Reds 2-0 at St James' Park in December 2015 but are winless in the subsequent 11 league fixtures (D4, L7).

Liverpool have scored 109 Premier League goals versus Newcastle, more than against any other opponent.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won 10 of their previous 11 midweek league games, winning the last six by an aggregate score of 18-2.

Roberto Firmino was directly involved in five goals in Liverpool's 9-0 win versus Bournemouth, scoring two and assisting three - more goal involvements than in his previous 16 league matches combined.

Firmino is one of only five players to have assisted three goals in two different Premier League fixtures, emulating Eyal Berkovic, Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Dusan Tadic.

Luis Diaz has scored six goals in his first 10 top-flight games at Anfield - the only Liverpool player to score more in their first 10 Premier League home appearances is Fernando Torres in 2007-08.

Newcastle United

The last time Newcastle avoided defeat in each of their opening four Premier League matches was the 2011-12 season, when their unbeaten start eventually extended to 11 fixtures.

The Magpies have won their last two Premier League games on a Wednesday, having won just one of their previous 24 such matches (D5, L18).

Eddie Howe has lost eight consecutive league fixtures against Liverpool since a 2-2 draw at Anfield with Bournemouth in April 2017. Only Gary Megson, between 1995 and 2009, has ever lost nine consecutive Premier League matches against Liverpool as a manager.

Newcastle have drawn the last six games that Allan Saint-Maximin has scored in - it is the first time in Premier League history that any player has drawn six consecutive fixtures in which they scored.

