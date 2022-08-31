Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Gabriel.
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 32Grimshaw
- 4Gabriel
- 21Ekpiteta
- 15R Williams
- 23Thompson
- 11Bowler
- 12Dougall
- 2Connolly
- 19Lavery
- 9Yates
- 14Madine
Substitutes
- 1Maxwell
- 3Husband
- 17Virtue
- 22Hamilton
- 25Corbeanu
- 26Poveda-Ocampo
- 34Thorniley
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kaminski
- 27Travis
- 17Carter
- 5Hyam
- 3Pickering
- 6Morton
- 36Wharton
- 19Hedges
- 23Dack
- 22BreretonBooked at 24mins
- 10Dolan
Substitutes
- 7Edun
- 13Pears
- 18Markanday
- 21Buckley
- 29Vale
- 30Garrett
- 33Phillips
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan.
Attempt blocked. Gary Madine (Blackpool) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Thompson with a cross.
Foul by Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Dominic Thompson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Wharton.
Attempt missed. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Pickering.
Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool).
Post update
Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Blackpool) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kenneth Dougall with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Hayden Carter.
Foul by Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Gary Madine (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Harry Pickering.
Booking
Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).
