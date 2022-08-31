Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers1

Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 4Gabriel
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 15R Williams
  • 23Thompson
  • 11Bowler
  • 12Dougall
  • 2Connolly
  • 19Lavery
  • 9Yates
  • 14Madine

Substitutes

  • 1Maxwell
  • 3Husband
  • 17Virtue
  • 22Hamilton
  • 25Corbeanu
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 34Thorniley

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 27Travis
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 6Morton
  • 36Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 23Dack
  • 22BreretonBooked at 24mins
  • 10Dolan

Substitutes

  • 7Edun
  • 13Pears
  • 18Markanday
  • 21Buckley
  • 29Vale
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Phillips
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Gabriel.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gary Madine (Blackpool) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Thompson with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Dominic Thompson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Wharton.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Pickering.

  12. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Blackpool) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kenneth Dougall with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Hayden Carter.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers).

  17. Post update

    Gary Madine (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Harry Pickering.

  19. Booking

    Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421145914
2Norwich741296313
3Burnley7331137612
4Watford733186212
5Blackburn740378-112
6Reading7403710-312
7Bristol City7322129311
8QPR73221210211
9Hull73221113-211
10Rotherham624082610
11Preston71601019
12Sunderland72328809
13Luton72326609
14West Brom715111928
15Blackpool7223810-28
16Cardiff722346-28
17Swansea7223610-48
18Stoke721469-37
19Wigan614158-37
20Millwall7214711-47
21Middlesbrough71331012-26
22Birmingham712448-45
23Huddersfield611479-24
24Coventry402257-22
View full Championship table

