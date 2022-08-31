Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Rotherham United

Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 3Cirkin
  • 11Gooch
  • 24Neil
  • 4Evans
  • 20Clarke
  • 21Pritchard
  • 9Simms
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 8Embleton
  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 26Wright
  • 27Matete
  • 32Hume
  • 42Alese

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 21Peltier
  • 6Wood
  • 2Harding
  • 10Norton-Cuffy
  • 8Wiles
  • 4Barlaser
  • 18Rathbone
  • 17Ferguson
  • 11Ogbene
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 5McCart
  • 7High
  • 9Eaves
  • 12Kelly
  • 16Lindsay
  • 22Odoffin
  • 31Vickers
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421145914
2Norwich741296313
3Burnley7331137612
4Watford733186212
5Reading7403710-312
6QPR73221210211
7Hull73221113-211
8Rotherham52308269
9Luton72326609
10Blackburn630368-29
11Bristol City622211928
12West Brom715111928
13Preston61501018
14Sunderland62228808
15Blackpool622289-18
16Cardiff722346-28
17Stoke621368-27
18Wigan614158-37
19Millwall7214711-47
20Middlesbrough71331012-26
21Birmingham712448-45
22Swansea6123510-55
23Huddersfield511378-14
24Coventry301257-21
View full Championship table

