Championship
CoventryCoventry City0PrestonPreston North End0

Coventry City v Preston North End

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13WilsonBooked at 36mins
  • 4Rose
  • 5McFadzean
  • 3Doyle
  • 28Eccles
  • 8Allen
  • 14Sheaf
  • 27Bidwell
  • 9Waghorn
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 24Godden

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 2Panzo
  • 19Walker
  • 23Dabo
  • 30Tavares Desidério
  • 38Hamer
  • 45Palmer

Preston

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 14StoreyBooked at 28mins
  • 6Lindsay
  • 3Cunningham
  • 4Whiteman
  • 44Potts
  • 20Woodburn
  • 13McCann
  • 11Brady
  • 9Evans
  • 15Parrott

Substitutes

  • 2Fernández
  • 5Bauer
  • 8Browne
  • 10Johnson
  • 18Ledson
  • 19Riis
  • 25Cornell
Referee:
John Busby

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Coventry City 0, Preston North End 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

  3. Post update

    Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jordan Storey.

  7. Post update

    Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Brad Potts.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  11. Booking

    Ben Wilson (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Troy Parrott (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ben Wilson (Coventry City).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Doyle (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Allen.

  16. Post update

    Alistair McCann (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Callum Doyle (Coventry City).

  18. Booking

    Jordan Storey (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Storey (Preston North End).

  20. Post update

    Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421145914
2Norwich741296313
3Burnley7331137612
4Watford733186212
5Blackburn740378-112
6Reading7403710-312
7Bristol City7322129311
8QPR73221210211
9Hull73221113-211
10Rotherham624082610
11Preston71601019
12Sunderland72328809
13Luton72326609
14West Brom715111928
15Blackpool7223810-28
16Cardiff722346-28
17Swansea7223610-48
18Stoke721469-37
19Wigan614158-37
20Millwall7214711-47
21Middlesbrough71331012-26
22Birmingham712448-45
23Huddersfield611479-24
24Coventry402257-22
View full Championship table

