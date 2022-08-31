Coventry City v Preston North End

First Half ends, Coventry City 0, Preston North End 0.
Coventry
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13WilsonBooked at 36mins
- 4Rose
- 5McFadzean
- 3Doyle
- 28Eccles
- 8Allen
- 14Sheaf
- 27Bidwell
- 9Waghorn
- 17Gyökeres
- 24Godden
- 1Moore
- 2Panzo
- 19Walker
- 23Dabo
- 30Tavares Desidério
- 38Hamer
- 45Palmer
Preston
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Woodman
- 14StoreyBooked at 28mins
- 6Lindsay
- 3Cunningham
- 4Whiteman
- 44Potts
- 20Woodburn
- 13McCann
- 11Brady
- 9Evans
- 15Parrott
- 2Fernández
- 5Bauer
- 8Browne
- 10Johnson
- 18Ledson
- 19Riis
- 25Cornell
- John Busby
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).
Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.
Attempt saved. Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn with a cross.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jordan Storey.
Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Brad Potts.
Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Ben Wilson (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Troy Parrott (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Wilson (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.
Attempt saved. Callum Doyle (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Allen.
Alistair McCann (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Doyle (Coventry City).
Jordan Storey (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Storey (Preston North End).
Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
