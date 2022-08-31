Bristol City v Huddersfield Town

First Half ends, Bristol City 1, Huddersfield Town 0.
Line-ups
Bristol City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bentley
- 26Vyner
- 4Naismith
- 5Atkinson
- 17Sykes
- 6James
- 7Scott
- 3Dasilva
- 14Weimann
- 21Wells
- 15Conway
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 8Williams
- 9Martin
- 11Semenyo
- 12O'Leary
- 19Tanner
- 30Massengo
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 21Nicholls
- 32Lees
- 6Hogg
- 33Nakayama
- 2Turton
- 5Russell
- 22Rudoni
- 14Ruffels
- 8Anjorin
- 7Thomas
- 9Rhodes
Substitutes
- 13Chapman
- 16Hayden
- 19Holmes
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 24Camara
- 25Ward
- 26Jones
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away0
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Jay Dasilva (Bristol City).
Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Matty James (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Conway.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 1, Huddersfield Town 0. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kal Naismith (Bristol City).
Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).
Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Hogg tries a through ball, but Oliver Turton is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kal Naismith.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.
Attempt missed. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Attempt saved. Alex Scott (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jay Dasilva.
Match report to follow.