Championship
Bristol CityBristol City1HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0

Bristol City v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 26Vyner
  • 4Naismith
  • 5Atkinson
  • 17Sykes
  • 6James
  • 7Scott
  • 3Dasilva
  • 14Weimann
  • 21Wells
  • 15Conway

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 8Williams
  • 9Martin
  • 11Semenyo
  • 12O'Leary
  • 19Tanner
  • 30Massengo

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 32Lees
  • 6Hogg
  • 33Nakayama
  • 2Turton
  • 5Russell
  • 22Rudoni
  • 14Ruffels
  • 8Anjorin
  • 7Thomas
  • 9Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 13Chapman
  • 16Hayden
  • 19Holmes
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 24Camara
  • 25Ward
  • 26Jones
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away0

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bristol City 1, Huddersfield Town 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jay Dasilva (Bristol City).

  3. Post update

    Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matty James (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Conway.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City 1, Huddersfield Town 0. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

  9. Post update

    Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kal Naismith (Bristol City).

  11. Post update

    Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

  13. Post update

    Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Hogg tries a through ball, but Oliver Turton is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kal Naismith.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Scott (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jay Dasilva.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421145914
2Norwich741296313
3Burnley7331137612
4Watford733186212
5Blackburn740378-112
6Reading7403710-312
7Bristol City7322129311
8QPR73221210211
9Hull73221113-211
10Rotherham624082610
11Preston71601019
12Sunderland72328809
13Luton72326609
14West Brom715111928
15Blackpool7223810-28
16Cardiff722346-28
17Swansea7223610-48
18Stoke721469-37
19Wigan614158-37
20Millwall7214711-47
21Middlesbrough71331012-26
22Birmingham712448-45
23Huddersfield611479-24
24Coventry402257-22
View full Championship table

