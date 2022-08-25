Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Reguilon has not featured for Spurs so far this season

Fulham and Lazio are in talks with Tottenham about a loan deal for Spain defender Sergio Reguilon.

The 25-year-old left-back joined Spurs in 2020 from Real Madrid where he came through the youth set-up.

Reguilon, who has played 67 times for Spurs, is not currently part of boss Antonio Conte's plans.

He did not take part in the club's pre-season tour and has not been in any of the side's matchday squads so far this season.

Ryan Sessegnon and summer signing Ivan Perisic have played at left wing-back in Spurs' Premier League games.