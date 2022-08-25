Close menu

Sergio Reguilon: Fulham and Lazio in talks over Tottenham Hotspur defender

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Tottenham

Sergio Reguilon
Reguilon has not featured for Spurs so far this season

Fulham and Lazio are in talks with Tottenham about a loan deal for Spain defender Sergio Reguilon.

The 25-year-old left-back joined Spurs in 2020 from Real Madrid where he came through the youth set-up.

Reguilon, who has played 67 times for Spurs, is not currently part of boss Antonio Conte's plans.

He did not take part in the club's pre-season tour and has not been in any of the side's matchday squads so far this season.

Ryan Sessegnon and summer signing Ivan Perisic have played at left wing-back in Spurs' Premier League games.

