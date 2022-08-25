Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 26 August

Bala Town v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Both sides, who featured in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, are yet to win in the league this season and have identical record after the opening two games. Chris Venables scored the only goal of the game for Colin Caton's Bala when the sides last met at Maes Tegid in April.

The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST: Connah's Quay beat The New Saints on penalties when the sides met earlier in the month in the Nathaniel MG Cup, but Saints are unbeaten in the league since Craig Harrison's return while Neil Gibson's side secured their first league win at Flintshire rivals Airbus UK last Friday.

Saturday, 27 August

Caernarfon Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Cardiff Met are top of the Cymru Premier after winning their opening two games, including an impressive victory at Aberystwyth last Saturday. Caernarfon secured their first league win against Pontypridd United and Huw Griffiths' men beat The Archers 1-0 the last time they met in the play-off semi-finals in May.

Haverfordwest County v Airbus UK; 14:30 BST: Airbus are without a point after their first two games back in the Cymru Premier and face a Haverfordwest side who maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 1-1 draw at Bala.

Penybont v Flint Town United; 14:30 BST: Flint are one of only two sides with 100% records after the opening two games and they will be looking to continue that form in the third of five successive away games. Penybont were denied a point last weekend as champions The New Saints secured a late win.

Pontypridd United v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 BST: Newly promoted Pontypridd are still seeking their first points as well as first goal in the top-flight while Aberystwyth will be looking to bounce back after a 4-0 defeat at home to Cardiff Met last Saturday.