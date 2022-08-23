Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Burchnall took over at Forest Green in May for his first head-coach role in the English Football League

Forest Green Rovers manager Ian Burchnall said he takes "inspiration" from Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter and the path he has taken in football.

Burchnall succeeded Potter as manager of Swedish side Ostersunds FK in 2018.

The pair also both began their careers working in university football, during which their paths crossed.

League One Forest Green host the Premier League club in the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

"We've talked over the years, we had a similar pathway through university football and we've both been abroad in Scandinavia and of course I followed him - everybody knows I followed him in Ostersunds," Burchnall told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"I've so much respect for the work that he's done."

Potter began his coaching career as a football development manager at the University of Hull, while Burchnall spent seven years as the head performance coach at the University of Leeds.

In 2011, Potter became manager of Ostersunds - then in the fourth tier of Swedish football - and guided the club to successive promotions and the Europa League, the latter for the first time in their history.

He then moved to the Premier League, first with Swansea and now Brighton.

"You take inspiration from a lot of different places, but what Graham's done - going from the fourth tier in Swedish football to Europa League to Premier League is very inspirational for everybody," Burchnall continued.

"We've worked together on different programmes in university football years ago and now we're coming up against each other.

"It's great to see what he's done and what's possible but I'm on my own path as well and I enjoy that."

Burchnall took over as head coach at Gloucestershire club Forest Green in May, following their promotion to League One for the first time.

The team beat Leyton Orient 2-0 in the first round of the EFL Cup to earn the tie with Brighton.

"Graham knows how I want to try and play the game. One thing I know about him is he won't underestimate us. He'll have absolute respect for what we're trying to do and they're going to come and be extremely well planned for us," Burchnall added.

"I don't think there's going to be many chinks in their armour, we just have to find one or two and attack them."