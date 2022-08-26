Close menu

Can you name the French players to score for Arsenal in the Premier League?

William Saliba
Arsenal signed William Saliba from Saint-Etienne for £27m in 2019

William Saliba became the 22nd French player to score for Arsenal in the Premier League with his goal in the 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend.

The question is, how many of the Gunners' other French players to score in the Premier League can you name?

We're giving you three minutes for this one. Good luck!

