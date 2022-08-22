Last updated on .From the section Hull

Salah-Edinne Oulad M'hand made 21 appearances for Arsenal's under-23s last season

Hull City have signed Arsenal midfielder Salah-Edinne Oulad M'hand on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Gunners but was named on the bench nine times last season.

He has previously represented the Netherlands at under-17 level and is also eligible for Morocco.

Oulad M'hand could make his debut for the Tigers, who are sixth in the Championship after five games, at home to Coventry City on Saturday.

