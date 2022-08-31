Close menu

Transfer deadline day: Summer window set to close with record spending set to grow

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments235

Antony
Is Antony's move from Ajax to Manchester United going to go through on deadline day?

Premier League clubs have already spent a record amount of almost £1.7bn on players this summer going into Thursday's deadline day - and that is set to rise even further.

The previous record for summer spending had been the £1.43bn spent in 2017.

The increase in spending comes after two consecutive summers shadowed by the Covid pandemic's impact on clubs' income, in which the total fees had dipped to £1.1bn last year.

Deloitte's Sports Business Group's Chris Wood said the level of spending was a sign that "the business models of Premier League clubs are rebounding post-Covid".

In fact, more has been spent this summer than in the last season's January and summer windows combined (£1.44bn).

Seventeen players have so far been signed by Premier League clubs - each of them for a reported fee of more than £30m, which compares to just eight during the 2021 summer transfer window.

The deadline for English Premier League and Football League teams is 23:00 BST on Thursday, 1 September. Scotland's deadline is an hour later.

In Spain - where Barcelona's spending spree has drawn most of the headlines - it is 23:00, in France it is 22:00, Italy's window shuts at 19:00 and Germany's deadline is 17:00 - all times BST.

Will it be a busy day?

Summer spend in PL by year

Premier League clubs passed the record spending summer of 2017 with more than a week left of the window.

English top-flight clubs have made 143 signings this summer - already more than the total figures in the summer of 2019 (128) and 2020 (132). It will almost certainly pass last year's 148.

There were just 14 Premier League deadline-day signings last year - one of the lowest totals in recent years - so will we see more deals completed this time?

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Brazil winger Antony, 22.

That will be an initial fee of £81.3m - the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history - when it goes through.

United boss Erik ten Hag, who also plans to sign Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club, despite reports he wants to join a Champions League team.

Another deal not likely to go through is Chelsea's proposed signing of Anthony Gordon. The London club had a bid of £40m rejected and do not value him at more than that.

Manchester City are trying to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, who is likely to cost about £15m.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he would like his team to "risk more" in the transfer market as they consider midfielder reinforcements.

Will Leicester finally sign a first-team player? Alex Smithies is their only recruit so far, on a free transfer to be their third-choice goalkeeper.

Match of the Day 2 - How to spend big to rebuild a squad

How can I follow across BBC Sport?

You won't miss a minute of transfer deadline day on BBC Sport.

A running text commentary confirming all the transfers, discussing the rumours and analysing the best of the business will be live on the BBC Sport website throughout the day. There is a page dedicated to the done deals.

You will also find regular updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and breaking news across BBC Sport's social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

There will be a live transfer show on the iPlayer from 23:00 for about 20 minutes.

You can get every deal done by your Premier League club sent directly to your device as they happen, right up until the window shuts.

Just download the BBC Sport app, choose a team from the list below and hit the bell icon to sign up for that club's notifications, including news, goals and results:

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton & Hove Albion | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Leeds United | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Nottingham Forest | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | West Ham United | Wolverhampton Wanderers

Please note: if you're reading on your phone or tablet web browser and have the app on your device, hit this linkexternal-link and you'll go directly to the notifications sign-up page; if you're already in the app, you'll find the sign-up page in your menu bar.

Download the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

Short presentational grey line

What deals have already been done this summer?

Chelsea have spent a club record £248m this summer after signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana for £70m. on 31 August.

Once the Antony signing goes through, Manchester United will have spent more than £210m to back new boss Erik ten Hag - including Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia, Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - plus free agent Christian Eriksen.

Respected football website Transfermarktexternal-link says Manchester City, West Ham, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester City and Wolves have all spent over £100m this summer - nine of the top 11 spenders in Europe.

At least seven Premier League clubs have broken their transfer record - or could if certain clauses are met.

Liverpool signed Benfica striker Darwin Nunez for a £64m fee which could rise to £85m, while Newcastle brought in Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak for £60m.

Tottenham Hotspur signed Brazil forward Richarlison from Everton for about £60m.

Wolves landed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes for £38m.

Brentford and Nottingham Forest are reported to have broken their transfer fee record multiple times.

The Bees signed Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey for a fee which could rise to £17m, and then Hull forward Keane Lewis-Potter for up to £20m.

Forest brought in Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi for a reported £17m, then Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis for up to £20m - followed by Wolves winger Morgan Gibbs-White for a fee of between £25m and £42m. They have made a total of 18 summer signings.

West Ham signed Lyon and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta for £36.5m - but that could rise to a record £50m.

Leeds United signed Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson for an undisclosed fee thought to be a similar amount to £26m record signing Rodrigo.

There were plenty of huge non-record fees too. Chelsea brought in Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella for £60m and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling for up to £50m - before signing Fofana.

Manchester City signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2m and Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips for £45m.

Arsenal signed Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45m.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

235 comments

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 13:12

    Biggest transfer this autumn? The number of people transferring to "Former Sky Sports Subscriber" once October's bills come in...

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 13:17

      Tony replied:
      With sports-washing i.e. the World Cup and obscene transfer money and wages, football is beginning to leave a bad taste in people's mouth so thinking of cancelling too when bills come in.

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 12:58

    Transfers should end a week before the season starts.

    • Reply posted by Granny Bano, today at 13:10

      Granny Bano replied:
      Disagree wolf, should be the week after, so Hartlepool, Everton and Notts County can mop up the kids from Aston Villa, LFC and Man U

      Otherwise they'd be wasting their amazing development programmes?

  • Comment posted by U17737637, today at 13:05

    I don't know if the BBC have announced that United have bought Antony yet?

    Not seen anything about it on their website this last week!

    • Reply posted by Xsoulent, today at 13:07

      Xsoulent replied:
      Pretty sure I saw something on the site

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 13:35

    It doesn't seem that long ago when some of these clubs were pleading poverty and laying off staff etc. They continue to waste millions, pay agents silly money yet still fleece the fans for every £1 they can. I sometimes wish the bubble would burst

    • Reply posted by pistoffman, today at 14:20

      pistoffman replied:
      As a Spurs fan I look at the next game and hope they burst the Wet Spams bubble. its just banter.

  • Comment posted by Dutch delight, today at 13:20

    Premier League teams spent about as much as teams from Spain, Italy, France and Germany together.
    PL teams have too much money to spend or they pay too much. Or maybe both?

    • Reply posted by Windy M, today at 13:57

      Windy M replied:
      And yet the fans bleat on about PSG. Ultimately it's us in the EPL who are distorting the footballing world with the money that's been thrown about. An English team winning the CL isn't an achievement anymore. it's expected and that has ruined it.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 13:31

    The majority will soon be starving and or freezing in the UK and Premiership clubs are still spending stupid out of proportion money - ridiculous

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 13:35

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Only because the many of those people still find money for sky subscriptions and replica shirts.

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 13:00

    Man U will buy another 43 players before tomorrows deadline, each costing over £80M and their 'fans' will still blame the Glazers for their failings 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 13:03

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Get a grip, being obsessed with United is not a good look.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 13:13

    The headline link stated: 'Everything you need to know about transfer deadline day.' We already know that once again the PL, teams and fans have been fleeced by mainly greedy agents and over-priced, average and unlikely to deliver overseas players.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 14:30

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      A more accurate headline would have been:
      'Everything you need to know about transfer deadline day, based on whatever gossip and nonsense we can dig up'

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 13:19

    Ronaldo would love Bournemouth the Algarve of the South and he could rent a place in Sandbanks, Harry could help him settle with Fish and Chips at Chez Fred. Would be a great teacher for Solanke now he is fit again but is he happy to play for 50k a week and no champions league.

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 15:17

      steve replied:
      Don’t forget Harry’s jam rolly poly

  • Comment posted by Falcon8r, today at 13:05

    Bring back the good old days of 2011 - £35m Andy Carroll to Liverpool

    • Reply posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 13:43

      TheSecretPundit replied:
      Barnes to Liverpool for £900,000 in 1987.

  • Comment posted by Jay, today at 13:28

    Top flight football desperately needs a new financial structure/rules, to rebalance the current unsustainable & soul depleting model.

    e.g. Wage caps for players/managers/agents for starters.

    It will unlikely happen, as the stream train of the capitalist growth model, & the billionairs it attracts, is hard to slow down & shift tracks.

    Only fans boycotts will change FIFA/UEFA/Premier League etc

    • Reply posted by Jay, today at 13:30

      Jay replied:
      Steam not stream obviously 😁

  • Comment posted by countryboy, today at 15:08

    Leicester drive a hard bargain in the transfer market.

    • Reply posted by TimT, today at 15:57

      TimT replied:
      Foxes fans are fed up with Chelsea using Leicester as their own private nursery.

  • Comment posted by Pride of Yorkshire, today at 13:26

    Plays havoc with Panini sticker albums this late window closure does :(

    • Reply posted by Kevin, today at 13:37

      Kevin replied:
      Long before there were windows, my earliest memory of football is of The Sun's 70/71 album and considering it a swiz that by the time I got John Toshack he'd moved from Cardiff to Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Xsoulent, today at 12:54

    Not a fan of transfer windows in mid-season.
    Think your team is who you start and end with.

    I get it, but I think it goes on too long

    • Reply posted by Terry, today at 13:00

      Terry replied:
      Well the season is already 5 games into it so clubs have not ended with who they started with have they!

  • Comment posted by Alby33, today at 15:44

    "Seventeen players have so far been signed by Premier League clubs" ? Think Forest have done that by themselves. Might need to fact check that one Beeb.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 16:44

      Metro1962 replied:
      Forest are up to 19 players alone...........so yes fact checkers where are you?

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 14:38

    everything you need to know: panic buying extravaganza

    • Reply posted by PENCHESTER DIVIDED READY FOR RELEGATION, today at 16:40

      PENCHESTER DIVIDED READY FOR RELEGATION replied:
      😀

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 13:07

    I can summarise what will happen on deadline day; Panic buys, gazillions of pounds spent on fees/wages and opinions from average ex-players to drive 'clicks' & 'likes' .

    Bin it off pronto

  • Comment posted by footfall22, today at 16:20

    Record spending of 1.7bn when clubs should be acting with caution at what the UK is facing. With an unprecedented rise in the cost of living something will have to give in people's budgets. Many people will not have a choice and will be forced into making sacrifices.

    • Reply posted by PENCHESTER DIVIDED READY FOR RELEGATION, today at 16:38

      PENCHESTER DIVIDED READY FOR RELEGATION replied:
      Correct.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:13

    Of all the money spent this window, Man City have got an absolute bargain with Haaland. And Liverpool virtually gave Mane away for some bizarre reason.

  • Comment posted by Crusoe, today at 14:28

    Could see Leicester and Aston Villa going down this season with both managers long gone before.

    • Reply posted by Albert Watch, today at 14:31

      Albert Watch replied:
      Gerrard will be gone before this HYS closes.

Top Stories

Also in Sport