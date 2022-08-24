Last updated on .From the section Irish

RFS equalised deep into injury time in the first leg to leave it level going into Thursday's game

Europa Conference League play-off second leg: Linfield v RFS Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Thursday, 25 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland & iPlayer, live text commentary, match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website

It's all set up to be one of those unforgettable Windsor Park nights as Linfield bid to do something no other Irish Premiership team has done before.

Victory over Latvian outfit RFS, after a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Europa Conference League play-off, would trigger ecstasy in the stands and seal Linfield's place in local football history.

They would become the first Irish League club to make the group stage of a European competition - and with it would come a very welcome £2.4m windfall.

They have been here before though. Three years ago they took a 3-2 lead into the second leg of a Europa League play-off against Qarabag, but missed out on the group stage on away goals after a 2-1 defeat in Azerbaijan.

The story of local sides competing in Europe started 65 years ago with Glenavon, the league's first representatives, when they played out a goalless draw with AGF in Denmark before losing 3-0 in the return fixture.

Linfield secured the first win in a European match against Gothenburg of Sweden in 1959 before Derry City went one better by coming out victorious in a two-legged tie six years later against Norwegian outfit Lyn.

Being minnows pitched against bigger sides on the continent, it has been the sprinkling of stardust provided by one of the visiting big boys that has often proved most memorable.

Among the most high-profile were Liverpool's trip to a packed Seaview in 1976 as the rampant Reds thumped Crusaders 5-0 on their way to a first European Cup triumph, as well as Italian giants Juventus beating Glentoran 1-0 at The Oval two years later.

BBC archive footage of Crusaders v Liverpool in the 1976 European Cup

Successes have been rare as competitions and formats have come and gone, and that's what makes Linfield's run of 2022 so special, with David Healy's men desperate to continue their European odyssey beyond Thursday's showdown.

And if they do progress, would that top the list of achievements for local clubs in Europe?

Not quite, for two previous teams (including one of their Windsor predecessors) have reached the quarter-final stage of European competition, and this Linfield side have a way to go to match that.

Blues undone by Bulgarians in European Cup

Linfield made the worst possible start to the 1966/67 campaign by conceding a goal in the very first minute against Aris Bonnevoie in Luxembourg.

But they bounced back with goals from Phil Scott, the prolific Sammy Pavis and future Northern Ireland player and manager Bryan Hamilton helping them to a 3-3 draw.

A 6-1 rout in the Belfast return leg set up a meeting with Valerenga of Norway and passage to the quarter-finals was effectively secured thanks to an impressive 4-1 first-leg victory in Oslo.

Scott, Pavis and Hamilton were again on target along with Arthur Thomas as the Blues became the first Irish League side to win away in Europe.

Bryan Hamilton went on to play in England for Ipswich Town and Everton

Linfield went through 5-2 on aggregate and they were now in to new territory with their first and only appearance in the last eight.

CSKA Reg Flag of Sofia were their opponents but Tommy Leishman's team suffered a blow before the tie when goalkeeper Willie McFaul left to join Newcastle United.

The Blues hosted the Bulgarians in the first leg and, after going behind early, Hamilton and Tommy Shields scored to make it 2-1 before Vasil Romanov completed a double to level.

It all hinged on the game at the People's Army Stadium in Bulgaria. Dimitar Yakimov's goal early in the second half proved decisive as CSKA won 1-0 to make the semi-finals in a competition won that season by Celtic.

Tragedy strikes as Glens march to last eight

Glentoran opened their Cup Winners' Cup account for 1973-74 with a trip to Romania, where they drew 2-2 with Chimia Ramnicu Valcea.

A 2-0 success at the Oval saw them become the first Irish League side to qualify for the second round of the competition.

It was Norway next for the east Belfast men and, on a saturated pitch on which Rab McCreery broke his leg, they fought out a 1-1 draw with Brann Bergen as Billy Walker grabbed an equaliser.

With the Oval floodlights not meeting the required standards, it was an afternoon second-leg encounter and Warren Feeney opened the scoring before two from Johnny Jamison secured a 3-1 victory.

Germany defender Berti Vogts made 419 appearances for Borussia Moenchengladbach

The team, managed by George Eastham, were now the only UK club left in the competition and they faced an almighty task in the quarter-finals against classy German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

With internationals such as Bertie Vogts, Rainer Bonhof and Jupp Heynckes - who would help Germany to World Cup success in 1974 - they proved too strong for the Glens.

Heynckes and Horst Koppel scored in a 2-0 win for Borussia in front of a 12,000 crowd at The Oval but the game would pale into insignificance following the sudden death of 25-year-old Glens midfielder Roy Stewart just hours later.

Local football mourned his passing, with play halted and a minute's silence held as a mark of respect in the second leg in Germany.

Borussia, who had lost to Liverpool in the Uefa Cup final the previous season, won 5-0 but it had been a superb campaign from Glentoran.

It's now over to the Linfield class of 2022-23 to go one better. Anyone for the Blues reaching the Europa Conference League semi-finals?