Emerson scored one goal and provided two assists in 29 Ligue 1 appearances during his season-long loan at Lyon

West Ham have signed left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea in a deal understood to be worth £15m.

The 28-year-old Italy international has joined the Hammers on a four-year contract, with a one-year option, for £13m plus £2m in add-ons.

Palmieri spent last season on loan at Lyon and has struggled to become a regular at Stamford Bridge since his 2018 move from Roma.

"I can't wait to get started in a West Ham shirt," Palmieri said.

"I'm very happy to be here and to arrive here. It's a big challenge for me, it's a big team, so I'm very happy to be here and I'm ready.

"Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games and I knew the history about West Ham.

"The history is so, so big for this team and so when I knew about the interest for sure I said 'Yes, let's go, I want to go there' and I'm here now."

The Euro 2020 winner is West Ham's seventh signing of the summer.

David Moyes' side are currently bottom of the Premier League with no points from three matches.

The Hammers' biggest signings have been striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo for £30m, defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes for £30m and forward Maxwel Cornet from Burnley for £17.5m.

They have also signed midfielder Flynn Downes from Swansea for £12m, and defender Thilo Kehrer and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, each for a reported £10m from Paris St-Germain.

"We are very pleased to welcome Emerson to West Ham United," said Moyes.

"He is an experienced player with a good pedigree, who has enjoyed great success at both club and international level in recent years.

"He will give us strong competition in defensive areas and brings a winning mentality that we are looking to build here at West Ham.

"We look forward to working with Emerson and wish him all the very best in his career with us."