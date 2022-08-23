Close menu

West Ham United: Emerson Palmieri joins Hammers from Chelsea in deal worth £15m

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section West Hamcomments108

Emerson Palmieri
Emerson scored one goal and provided two assists in 29 Ligue 1 appearances during his season-long loan at Lyon

West Ham have signed left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea in a deal understood to be worth £15m.

The 28-year-old Italy international has joined the Hammers on a four-year contract, with a one-year option, for £13m plus £2m in add-ons.

Palmieri spent last season on loan at Lyon and has struggled to become a regular at Stamford Bridge since his 2018 move from Roma.

"I can't wait to get started in a West Ham shirt," Palmieri said.

"I'm very happy to be here and to arrive here. It's a big challenge for me, it's a big team, so I'm very happy to be here and I'm ready.

"Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games and I knew the history about West Ham.

"The history is so, so big for this team and so when I knew about the interest for sure I said 'Yes, let's go, I want to go there' and I'm here now."

The Euro 2020 winner is West Ham's seventh signing of the summer.

View more on twitter

David Moyes' side are currently bottom of the Premier League with no points from three matches.

The Hammers' biggest signings have been striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo for £30m, defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes for £30m and forward Maxwel Cornet from Burnley for £17.5m.

They have also signed midfielder Flynn Downes from Swansea for £12m, and defender Thilo Kehrer and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, each for a reported £10m from Paris St-Germain.

"We are very pleased to welcome Emerson to West Ham United," said Moyes.

"He is an experienced player with a good pedigree, who has enjoyed great success at both club and international level in recent years.

"He will give us strong competition in defensive areas and brings a winning mentality that we are looking to build here at West Ham.

"We look forward to working with Emerson and wish him all the very best in his career with us."

How to follow West Ham on the BBC bannerWest Ham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by stranraer1616, today at 20:22

    at the time of writing there are 38 comments , about 2 from Hammers fans , why do supporters just come on here looking to wind up real fans of the club the post concerns ? I have never commented on Man U , Liverpool, Chelsea or Spurs or anyone else for that matter because my opinion is not relevent to them , but when it comes to West Ham you all have a little negative comment . Good luck Emerson

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 20:25

      Jim replied:
      It’s a public forum not your WhatsApp group.

  • Comment posted by David Ryan, today at 20:23

    With West Ham Bottom of The league At The Moment, Any half decent defender will do, Even at 15 Million. Mind You, You Could Just Walk a Couple of Miles Up the Road And Come And watch Leyton Orient We're currently unbeaten and top of our league, And The Burgers Ain't Bad Either. COYO's

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 20:30

      Stephen James walters replied:
      Nice one 💙

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:42

    Solid player. Good shot on his left. Pretty fast. Can play wide or left back. Never got a decent run at Chelsea due to form of Alonso and then Chilwell. Played in the Euro 2021 (2020) final, assist in Europa League Final. Won trophies and a solid squad player. £15m at today's prices is good business for both teams. I wish him luck. My daughter was a mascot and he walked her on, was a gentleman

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 20:30

    Could be a decent signing for West Ham but what he needs is a run of games to build his confidence. Not a bad player.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:51

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      West Ham seem to be signing a lot of second tier players with the hope they develop into first tier players.
      This strategy rarely works in reality.
      Better to go for quality over quantity.

  • Comment posted by keldiamond, today at 19:51

    It's all well and good signing 7 players, but it'd be nice if some of them could justify their pay and combine for a league goal and a league point! COYIs. Hoping we start our season this weekend, even if it is 3 matches late.

    • Reply posted by Big Mal, today at 20:06

      Big Mal replied:
      19 points from the last 20 PL games is very worrying. Need to sort things out very quickly. Might be time to look at the manager. He’s spent a lot of money so needs to see a return on investment very quickly

  • Comment posted by sjohn1, today at 19:53

    Moyes will now sit him on the bench for a couple of months while he 'beds in '

    • Reply posted by The Special Once, today at 20:13

      The Special Once replied:
      Well said. Why are we signing these players and then not starting them?? Still playing the same squad that faded towards the backend of last season!!

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 20:22

    I’m very concerned that we are 3 games into the season already and being told the squad isn’t good enough despite the spend so far. A fourth league loss at the weekend and it will be some performance to challenge top 6. I don’t know what went wrong from last season but we don’t look prepared

  • Comment posted by Sergio9320, today at 20:21

    Looked decent when he was given a go at Chelsea a couple of seasons ago. Good signing.

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 20:46

    Good signing. Wonder when Moysie will think he's ready! Lol. Get him in the team. Cornet in front of him on the left and Scamaca up front. Chop chop. Lanzini for Soucek for some creativity. 1ST WIN VS villa on Sunday. COYI

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 20:11

    Decent squad player for 15m, I guess that's the going rate. Better to be 2nd choice at WH rather than 4th choice at Chelsea. Always thought Moyes prefers 'defensive' full backs though....

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 20:01

    It wasn’t long ago he was picking up a European Championship winners medal with Italy, top player.

    • Reply posted by Spinoza, today at 20:05

      Spinoza replied:
      Not long before he's playing in the Championship either.

  • Comment posted by AndyC, today at 19:59

    Why on earth did Chelsea sell him and pay so much for Cucurella

    • Reply posted by Savager, today at 20:02

      Savager replied:
      Maybe because he is barely a PL player let alone one for the CL.

  • Comment posted by sir bobby, today at 19:50

    Let’s hope he gets a game

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 20:53

    This could not come at a better time for West Ham. Good luck!

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 20:47

    Are these reported bids for Fofana and Anthony Gordon accurate? I don't suppose Chelsea fans mind at the moment with new players coming in but this sort of spending is unrepeatable.

  • Comment posted by stevie, today at 20:45

    Given a good run of games, he could be a good solid player. Wouldn't have got the chance with us, may well do with WHU. Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by gregadeth, today at 21:04

      gregadeth replied:
      So you can be pleasant and articulate when on your own HYS? Good to know. And for what it's worth I agree.

  • Comment posted by Norman, today at 20:42

    Decent signing. Should have got more game time at Chelsea, not as good going forward but a much better defender than Alonso over past seasons. Hope he does well for you.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 20:09

    In football terms it is either a 'steal'
    Or..
    Chelsea sold a donkey...🤭

  • Comment posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 19:58

    Good luck to him, a handy 15m for Chelsea and West Ham get an international standard player. Chelsea have about 50m from sales/loans now and Hazard’s 20m bonus makes 70m. The media don’t report that total, just the spend.

    • Reply posted by Big Mal, today at 20:04

      Big Mal replied:
      Of course they don’t when they have spent £170m and are looking to spend £60m on Gorden and £70m on Fofana. Receiving £50m is pretty irrelevant in the great scheme of things. Why do Chelsea fans try to justify the billions they have spent since Abramovich arrived. Just enjoy it

  • Comment posted by Chris Packman, today at 19:51

    Is he a left-back that regularly scores goals?
    They couldn't hit a barn door in the PL at the moment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport