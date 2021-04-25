Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Emerson scored one goal and provided two assists in 29 Ligue 1 appearances during his season-long loan at Lyon

West Ham are set to sign left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea in a deal worth £15m.

The 28-year-old Italy international spent last season on loan at Lyon and has struggled to become a regular at Stamford Bridge since his 2018 move from Roma.

Emerson is set to complete a medical on Tuesday before the move across London is confirmed.

The Euro 2020 winner would become West Ham's seventh signing of the summer.

David Moyes' side are currently bottom of the Premier League with no points from three matches.

The Hammers' biggest signings have been striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo for £30m, defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes for £30m and forward Maxwel Cornet from Burnley for £17.5m.

They have also signed midfielder Flynn Downes from Swansea for £12m, and defender Thilo Kehrer and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, each for a reported £10m from Paris St-Germain.