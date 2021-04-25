Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Alfredo Morelos was sent off against Hibernian on Saturday after only being on the pitch for 13 minutes

Alfredo Morelos has been omitted from Rangers' squad for the crucial Champions League play-off second leg against PSV Eindhoven.

The Colombia forward was left out of the travelling party to the Netherlands for Wednesday's tie by manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst because of concerns about his fitness and attitude.

Senior players are believed to be in support of the decision.

Morelos, 26, was sent off in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road.

He has yet to start a game this season after recovering from injury and was red-carded 13 minutes after coming off the bench in the Scottish Premiership game at the weekend.

Rangers have appealed against a red card shown earlier to midfielder John Lundstram but not the one for Morelos in Edinburgh.

Van Bronckhorst's side drew 2-2 with the Dutch side at Ibrox in the first leg last Tuesday.