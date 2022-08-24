Celtic B v Livingston B

Celtic BCeltic B1Livingston BLivingston B0
Line-ups
Celtic B
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Oluwayemi
- 2McPherson
- 5Lawal
- 4Otoo
- 3Anderson
- 10Summers
- 8Letsosa
- 6Murphy
- 7Davidson
- 9Brooks
- 11Vata
Substitutes
- 12Corr
- 13Clarke
- 14Dede
- 15Carse
- 16Thomson
- 17Kelly
- 18Quinn
- 19Dawson
Livingston B
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Konovalov
- 2McFarlane-Letham
- 5Aitken
- 6Binnie
- 3Wright
- 10Woods
- 4Bitsindou
- 8Maguire
- 7Hickey-Fugaccia
- 9Stenhouse
- 11Reilly
Substitutes
- 12Wynne
- 13McLean
- 14Stewart
- 15Frew
- 16Boyd
- 17Knox
- 18Price
- 19Honeyman
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
Home TeamCeltic BAway TeamLivingston B
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2