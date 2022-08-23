Kilmarnock B v East Stirlingshire

Kilmarnock BKilmarnock B19:45East StirlingshireEast Stirlingshire
Line-ups
Kilmarnock B
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Armour
- 2McKnight
- 6Clark
- 5Stokes
- 3Craig
- 4Watson
- 8Lyons
- 7Sotona
- 10Warnock
- 11Brown
- 9Wales
Substitutes
- 12Miller
- 13Glavin
- 14Spencer
- 15Gilmour
- 16Smith
- 17Lesley
- 18Boon
East Stirlingshire
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Connelly
- 2Ewing
- 4Coutts
- 5Greene
- 3Brown
- 6Fotheringham
- 8Kay
- 10Barr
- 7Honeyman
- 9Kirkpatrick
- 11Watson
Substitutes
- 12Clocherty
- 13Shirra
- 14McKay
- 15Hodge
- 16Allan
- 17Sludden
- 18Connolly
- 19Wilson
- 20Ure
- Referee:
- Alastair Grieve