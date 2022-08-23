Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup
East KilbrideEast Kilbride1Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1
Annan Athletic win 5-4 on penalties

East Kilbride v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

East Kilbride

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McLean
  • 2MacDonald
  • 4Bronsky
  • 5Morgan
  • 3MunroBooked at 50minsSubstituted forTaylerat 67'minutes
  • 6BlackSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 81'minutes
  • 7HughesSubstituted forMillerat 45'minutes
  • 8Mortimer
  • 10HughesSubstituted forMcManusat 81'minutes
  • 11Pereira VictoriaSubstituted forElliottat 67'minutes
  • 9McGuire

Substitutes

  • 12Page
  • 14Tayler
  • 15Miller
  • 16McLaughlin
  • 17McManus
  • 18McHugh
  • 19Elliott
  • 25Lyle

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 5Hooper
  • 2Kilsby
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Williamson
  • 8DochertyBooked at 80mins
  • 4HunterSubstituted forSmithat 58'minutesSubstituted forLowdonat 69'minutes
  • 9Luissint
  • 11Johnston
  • 10MuirSubstituted forGossat 67'minutes
  • 7WallaceSubstituted forMcCartneyat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Lowdon
  • 15Steele
  • 16Smith
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Goss
  • 19McMenamin
Referee:
Greg Soutar

Match Stats

Home TeamEast KilbrideAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away7

