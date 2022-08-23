East Kilbride v Annan Athletic

East KilbrideEast Kilbride1Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1
Line-ups
East Kilbride
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McLean
- 2MacDonald
- 4Bronsky
- 5Morgan
- 3MunroBooked at 50minsSubstituted forTaylerat 67'minutes
- 6BlackSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 81'minutes
- 7HughesSubstituted forMillerat 45'minutes
- 8Mortimer
- 10HughesSubstituted forMcManusat 81'minutes
- 11Pereira VictoriaSubstituted forElliottat 67'minutes
- 9McGuire
Substitutes
- 12Page
- 14Tayler
- 15Miller
- 16McLaughlin
- 17McManus
- 18McHugh
- 19Elliott
- 25Lyle
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 5Hooper
- 2Kilsby
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Williamson
- 8DochertyBooked at 80mins
- 4HunterSubstituted forSmithat 58'minutesSubstituted forLowdonat 69'minutes
- 9Luissint
- 11Johnston
- 10MuirSubstituted forGossat 67'minutes
- 7WallaceSubstituted forMcCartneyat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Lowdon
- 15Steele
- 16Smith
- 17McCartney
- 18Goss
- 19McMenamin
- Referee:
- Greg Soutar
Match Stats
Home TeamEast KilbrideAway TeamAnnan Athletic
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7