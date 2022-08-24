Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Rekeem Harper played 15 games during a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra in League One last season

Exeter City have signed midfielder Rekeem Harper from fellow League One side Ipswich Town on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old played 33 games last season, 15 of which were during a loan spell at Crewe, and has featured once for the Tractor Boys this term.

Birmingham-born Harper began his career at West Bromwich Albion and signed a three-year deal with Ipswich in 2021.

"He has plenty of experience," head of recruitment Marcus Flitcroft said.

"He's a dynamic and composed midfielder that will add some real quality to us in all phases of play in the middle of the pitch."

Harper, who Ipswich have the option to recall in January, joins Jamal Blackman and Kegs Chauke as summer arrivals for Exeter.

He goes straight into the squad for the away trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

