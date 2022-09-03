Close menu
National League
DorkingDorking Wanderers15:00WrexhamWrexham
Venue: Meadowbank

Dorking Wanderers v Wrexham

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • DorkingDorking Wanderers15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00BarnetBarnet
  • BromleyBromley15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
  • SouthendSouthend United15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00YorkYork City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield6420126614
2Wrexham6411147713
3Barnet6411127513
4Wealdstone641174313
5Notts County6330136712
6Solihull Moors6321137611
7Boreham Wood6321106411
8Eastleigh631277010
9Bromley631267-110
10Maidstone United6312912-310
11Woking63039819
12Dag & Red62228718
13York62226518
14Southend62225418
15Oldham62227708
16Dorking62131115-47
17Yeovil613267-16
18Maidenhead United620459-46
19Altrincham604258-34
20Torquay611426-44
21Halifax611438-54
22Gateshead6033711-43
23Scunthorpe6105713-63
24Aldershot6105512-73
View full National League table

