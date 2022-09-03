Millwall v Cardiff City

MillwallMillwall15:00CardiffCardiff City
Match report will appear here.
Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Utd
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|5
|9
|14
|2
|Burnley
|8
|3
|4
|1
|14
|8
|6
|13
|3
|Norwich
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|6
|3
|13
|4
|Watford
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|6
|2
|12
|5
|Blackburn
|7
|4
|0
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|12
|6
|Reading
|7
|4
|0
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|12
|7
|Bristol City
|7
|3
|2
|2
|13
|9
|4
|11
|8
|Sunderland
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|3
|11
|9
|QPR
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|10
|2
|11
|10
|Preston
|7
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
|2
|11
|11
|Hull
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|13
|-2
|11
|12
|Rotherham
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|5
|3
|9
|13
|West Brom
|8
|1
|6
|1
|12
|10
|2
|9
|14
|Luton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|6
|0
|9
|15
|Blackpool
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|16
|Stoke
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|17
|Cardiff
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|8
|18
|Wigan
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|7
|19
|Millwall
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|11
|-4
|7
|20
|Middlesbrough
|7
|1
|3
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|6
|21
|Swansea
|7
|1
|3
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|6
|22
|Birmingham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|23
|Huddersfield
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|4
|24
|Coventry
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|1
