Last updated on .From the section Football

Play-off chasing Wales keen to inspire a nation says boss Grainger
Venue: Panthessaliko Stadium, Volos Date: Friday, 2 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text, listen and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

Wales travel to Greece for their penultimate World Cup qualifier with their hopes of reaching the play-offs for a major tournament for the first time in their own hands.

Four points from games in Greece and at home to Slovenia on Tuesday will be enough to send Wales into the play-offs as Group I runners-up.

Wales were 5-0 winners when Greece came to Llanelli in November 2021.

Manager Gemma Grainger has no new injury issues in her 26-strong squad.

TEAM NEWS

Wales have only two long-term injury absentees for these two vital qualifiers.

Centurions Sophie Ingle, Helen Ward, Natasha Harding and record appearance holder Jess Fishlock are all included.

Leicester midfielder Hannah Cain and Tottenham defender Esther Morgan miss out as they recover from long-term injury - though both have resumed training.

Tottenham midfielder Angharad James is set to win her 99th cap in Greece, with Liverpool defender Rhiannon Roberts also closing in on a milestone as she is on 48 caps heading into Wales' final qualifiers.

"Fingers crossed, at the moment, everyone is fit and available," Wales boss Gemma Grainger said.

Wales must embrace being favourites

Group I is well poised for Wales as they chase a runners-up spot behind France and captain Sophie Ingle says it is essential the squad embrace the fact they are favourites to beat Greece and keep their World Cup ambitions on track.

"I would say that we are the favourites, we shouldn't be afraid to think like that, but we know it will be very tough," Ingle said.

"We will probably see plenty of the ball and we need to embrace that."

Ingle has been part of failed campaigns in the past, but feels the squad has grown and improved and are ready to take the next step.

"There's a lot of elements that come into play, with mentality probably being the main one," she added.

"When we've fallen short in the past we've been a bit naive maybe.

Wales v Greece match action
Wales are two points ahead of third-placed Slovenia and three points ahead of fourth-placed Greece with two rounds of qualifying remaining in Group I

"We were obviously younger and not so experienced, but now it's about believing that we can do it.

"In the past we said we believed [that they could qualify], but did we really as a whole?

"I think now the full squad believes we can compete against the top teams."

Grainger is keen to ensure her players do not get too far ahead of themselves, despite the tantalising prospect of qualifying for the play-offs for the first time.

"There's a danger that people can start to look ahead at this point," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"People talk about play-offs. I say: 'Yes, the play-offs do exist, but we're not currently in the play-offs.'

"We know what the target is, but our focus is very much on Greece and we'll flip to Slovenia after the game.

"Once we get to that point there's so much to be excited about.

"But Greece could still mathematically qualify, so I'm sure they'll want to make sure they perform in this game."

Grainger is unconcerned about Wales' ability to cope with the heat in Volos after a sweltering pre-season for her players.

"The British summer we've had has helped us as the girls have been through a pretty hot pre-season," she added.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 5-0 Greece (26, November, 2021)

