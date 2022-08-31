Stoke City v Swansea City

First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Swansea City 1.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bonham
- 16Wilmot
- 32Taylor
- 4Flint
- 3Fox
- 15Thompson
- 8Baker
- 7Clucas
- 11Gayle
- 17Delap
- 9Brown
Substitutes
- 1Bursik
- 6Jagielka
- 10Campbell
- 18Smallbone
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 29Wright-Phillips
- 39Sparrow
Swansea
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fisher
- 23Wood
- 26Naughton
- 6Darling
- 3Manning
- 29Sorinola
- 7Allen
- 8Grimes
- 4Fulton
- 17Piroe
- 31Cooper
Substitutes
- 9Obafemi
- 10Ntcham
- 12Paterson
- 13Benda
- 18Cundle
- 20Cullen
- 21Oko-Flex
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away1
Live Text
Half Time
Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dwight Gayle (Stoke City).
Attempt saved. Ryan Manning (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joël Piroe.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jack Bonham.
Attempt saved. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Fulton.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Matthew Sorinola.
Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Wilmot (Stoke City).
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).
Post update
Liam Delap (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Matthew Sorinola (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacob Brown (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Fulton with a cross.
Attempt saved. Joe Allen (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Cooper.
Attempt missed. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ryan Manning.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Matthew Sorinola.
Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas.
Matthew Sorinola (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
