Championship
StokeStoke City0SwanseaSwansea City1

Stoke City v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bonham
  • 16Wilmot
  • 32Taylor
  • 4Flint
  • 3Fox
  • 15Thompson
  • 8Baker
  • 7Clucas
  • 11Gayle
  • 17Delap
  • 9Brown

Substitutes

  • 1Bursik
  • 6Jagielka
  • 10Campbell
  • 18Smallbone
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 29Wright-Phillips
  • 39Sparrow

Swansea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fisher
  • 23Wood
  • 26Naughton
  • 6Darling
  • 3Manning
  • 29Sorinola
  • 7Allen
  • 8Grimes
  • 4Fulton
  • 17Piroe
  • 31Cooper

Substitutes

  • 9Obafemi
  • 10Ntcham
  • 12Paterson
  • 13Benda
  • 18Cundle
  • 20Cullen
  • 21Oko-Flex
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away1

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Swansea City 1.

  2. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dwight Gayle (Stoke City).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Manning (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joël Piroe.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jack Bonham.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Fulton.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Matthew Sorinola.

  8. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ben Wilmot (Stoke City).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).

  11. Post update

    Liam Delap (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Matthew Sorinola (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Brown (Stoke City).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Fulton with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Allen (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Cooper.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ryan Manning.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Matthew Sorinola.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas.

  20. Post update

    Matthew Sorinola (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421145914
2Norwich741296313
3Burnley7331137612
4Watford733186212
5Blackburn740378-112
6Reading7403710-312
7Bristol City7322129311
8QPR73221210211
9Hull73221113-211
10Rotherham624082610
11Preston71601019
12Sunderland72328809
13Luton72326609
14West Brom715111928
15Blackpool7223810-28
16Cardiff722346-28
17Swansea7223610-48
18Stoke721469-37
19Wigan614158-37
20Millwall7214711-47
21Middlesbrough71331012-26
22Birmingham712448-45
23Huddersfield611479-24
24Coventry402257-22
View full Championship table

