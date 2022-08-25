Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Sead Haksabanovic made 23 appearances for Rubin Kazan before his contract was suspended

Montenegro winger Sead Haksabanovic has joined Celtic from Rubin Kazan on a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old's contract with Kazan was suspended in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and before their Rubin's relegation from the top flight.

He then spent three months on loan to Djurgardens in Sweden's Allsvenskan.

"It feels amazing," Haksabanovic, who will wear number nine, said. "What I know about Celtic is only good things and I'm very happy to be here."

The attacker becomes Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic's ninth first-team signing of the summer transfer window.

Haksabanovic was born in Sweden and has played for Halmstads and Norrkoping as well as West Ham and Malaga. He has been capped 28 times.

Ange Postecoglou's side are away to Dundee United in Sunday's Scottish Premiership match, by which time Celtic will know which teams they will face in the Champions League group stage.

