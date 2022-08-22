Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scott (centre) made her England debut in 2006, with her last appearance being the Euro 2022 final

Manchester City and England midfielder Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football.

The 35-year-old played in 10 major tournaments, including two Olympics with Great Britain, and helped England win Euro 2022.

Scott made her England debut in 2006 and is second on their all-time list of most capped players with 161.

She began her career with hometown club Sunderland and played for Everton before joining City in November 2013.

"I'm so in love with the game," Scott said in a video for The Players' Tribune external-link . "I have been ever since kicking a ball at the age of five. I'll forever be in love with the game."

She added: "If I could say one thing to football, it would be just a massive thank you. It's been the biggest part of my life."

England and Manchester City team-mate Ellen White, 33, also announced her retirement this week, with coach Sarina Wiegman set to name her squad for England's final 2023 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

Scott headed in an extra-time winner against the Netherlands to send England into the Euro 2009 final against Germany, where they lost 6-2.

She then came off the bench and played an integral part as the Lionesses avenged that defeat at Wembley this summer to win their first major trophy, with Scott used as a substitute in four of England's six games.

The midfielder scored a memorable long-range goal as England were knocked out of the 2011 World Cup quarter-finals by France, helped the Lionesses win a bronze medal at the 2015 World Cup and was named among the 10 players who 'dared to shine' at the 2019 World Cup, where England finished fourth.

She was named captain as she won her 150th cap last year, in a 6-0 friendly win over Northern Ireland, and ends her career with a total of 27 goals from 161 games for England, plus one from nine for GB.

In 2019, the midfielder said it felt "really surreal" to be made an MBE on the New Year Honours list for her contribution to the sport.

England's most capped players 172 - Fara Williams 161 - Jill Scott 144 - Karen Carney 140 - Alex Scott 130 - Casey Stoney 129 - Rachel Yankey

After spending part of last season on loan at Aston Villa, Scott confirmed in May that she would be leaving Manchester City when her contract ended in June.

She won one Women's Super League title, three FA Cup and three League Cup winners' medals with City, and also won the FA Cup once during seven years at Everton.

Scott has been invited to return to City's Academy Stadium for a game this season to be officially honoured and celebrated for her services to the club, for whom she made more than 150 appearances.

'I can see why they say winning is addictive' - Jill Scott on England's Euro 2022 triumph

'Scott always well-loved within the game'

Analysis

BBC Sport's Emma Sanders:

Scott has always been well-loved within the game for her fun and playful character but her ability as a footballer has never been in doubt.

Her experiences with England, numerous major tournaments, individual records and lists of domestic achievements paint a good picture of her success.

When looking back at some of the most pivotal moments in English women's football, Scott was usually at the centre of it as one of the country's most high-profile stars.

She was a care-free person off the pitch and on it she displayed unnerving composure and a relentless desire to work hard.

Her tall figure was easily recognisable and her ability to maintain balance and skilfully keep possession was hugely impressive for someone of her height (5ft 11in).

Scott joins fellow history-maker White, who also announced her retirement yesterday, as legends of English football and many will hope her presence in the game continues.