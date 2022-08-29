Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Adam Lallana started Brighton's first three games of the season before missing their 1-0 win over Leeds through injury

TEAM NEWS

Fulham midfielders Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon both remain unavailable because of knee injuries.

Head coach Marco Silva has no new injury concerns but on-loan defender Shane Duffy is ineligible to face his parent club.

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without Adam Lallana until October following a calf injury.

Defender Joel Veltman face a late fitness test but Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder are both ruled out.

Their last top-flight win on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday came against Brighton in January 2019

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham are unbeaten in all four Premier League fixtures, with both meetings in 2020-21 ending goalless.

Brighton lost 11 of their first 13 away league games against Fulham between 1929 and 1985 but have won five of their last nine.

Fulham

Fulham have picked up four points in their first two games at Craven Cottage - it took them six home fixtures to reach this tally in their last top-flight campaign. The Cottagers are looking for consecutive Premier League home wins for the first time since April 2019.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored three goals in his two Premier League starts against Brighton.

Mitrovic has had the most attempts at goal this season (19) and netted his 100th Fulham goal against Arsenal at the weekend.

Marco Silva has lost his last five Premier League games against English managers, suffering defeat versus Dean Smith, Eddie Howe, Chris Wilder, Sean Dyche and Graham Potter. The last manager to lose more consecutively was Mick McCarthy with Sunderland between 2003 and 2005 (10 defeats in a row).

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion's nine-match unbeaten run is their longest ever such streak in the top flight.

Graham Potter's side have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven Premier League games against newly promoted sides (W5, D2). Their defeat to West Brom in February 2021 is their only loss against a newly promoted side in their last 15 such fixtures.

They failed to win in seven midweek league matches last season. Their previous three such matches saw them draw with Chelsea and pick up victories over Liverpool and Manchester City

The Seagulls are looking to win their opening three away league games in a campaign for the first time in the top flight and only the fourth time in their history, also doing so in 1953-54, 1957-58 and 2011-12.

Brighton's total of three clean sheets is the highest in the Premier League this season.

My Fulham line-up Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brighton line-up Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team