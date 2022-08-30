Close menu
Premier League
LeedsLeeds United1EvertonEverton1

Leeds United 1-1 Everton: Luis Sinisterra scores first Premier League goal for Whites

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Elland Road

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Luis Sinisterra
Luis Sinisterra joined Leeds in the summer from Feyenoord

Luis Sinisterra scored his first Premier League goal for Leeds as they came from a goal behind to draw with Everton in a pulsating encounter at Elland Road.

The Colombian winger, who hit his first goal for the club in the EFL Cup last week following a summer move from Feyenoord, drove in from 18 yards after the break as Leeds piled pressure on Everton.

They were much improved after a poor first half when Anthony Gordon scored for a second successive game, keeping his cool to slip the ball through Illan Meslier's legs following Alex Iwobi's through ball.

Leeds' top scorer Rodrigo also went off with what looked like an injured shoulder following an innocuous challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

But inspired by the impressive Jack Harrison and substitute Joe Gelhardt, Leeds tore into their opponents only to find Pickford in top form, denying both players and Brenden Aaronson.

As the game opened up, Everton had late chances to win it through Amadou Onana and Nathan Patterson.

But with Leeds adding further pressure Everton's backline stayed firm, although the result leaves the Toffees searching for their first win of the season under Frank Lampard.

Leeds turn on style in second half

Leeds' second-half recovery came after a first period where they showed plenty of effort but found Everton's new-look defence too tough to breach.

The injury to Rodrigo also knocked their confidence, with the Spanish international leaving the pitch in some discomfort after a shoulder charge with Pickford.

He had their best chance of the first half when he was inches away from connecting with a Harrison cross early on, but it was only after the break that the hosts began to test Pickford.

First, Aaronson drew a fine stop from the Everton goalkeeper before Harrison had another effort saved.

But the England number one could do little about Sinisterra's effort from the edge of the box.

Elland Road erupted at that point, and it threatened to spill over as Gordon and Rasmus Kristensen put their heads together shortly afterwards, leading to a yellow card each, and the two benches clashed too.

At times, it felt like a throwback to another era, but the football was thrilling even if Patrick Bamford's return from injury could not conjure a winner.

Despite the feeling of disappointment at the end, Leeds recovered from their first defeat of the season at Brighton on Saturday to show they mean business under boss Jesse Marsch with the point keeping them fifth in the table.

Everton lack punch up front as Maupay misses out

Although Lampard will be disappointed his side could not take advantage of their own chances late on, with Patterson clean through on goal but denied by Meslier, his side showed enough defensive prowess to merit a point.

Gordon, who has been the subject of at least one rejected £45m bid from Chelsea during the transfer window, showed his composure and why Lampard is keen to hold onto the England under-21 international.

But a third draw of the season was also credit to a new-look defence who were well marshalled by the new centre-back pairing of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski. They were also protected well by summer signing Onana, who looked impressive at the base of midfield.

That part of Lampard's side was much improved on last season, but where they struggled again was in scoring goals, even if Demarai Gray had the ball in the net only to be denied by a marginal offside decision, which was confirmed by the video assistant referee.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin still injured, the arrival of Neal Maupay from Brighton on Friday was supposed to help that cause, but he frustratingly sat on the bench because Everton had missed the midday deadline in order for him to play.

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 25KristensenBooked at 59mins
  • 5Koch
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 57mins
  • 21Struijk
  • 12AdamsBooked at 40mins
  • 8Roca
  • 23SinisterraSubstituted forKlichat 64'minutes
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forJamesat 76'minutes
  • 11Harrison
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forGelhardtat 32'minutesSubstituted forBamfordat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Forshaw
  • 9Bamford
  • 10Summerville
  • 13Klaesson
  • 20James
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 37Drameh
  • 42Greenwood
  • 43Klich

Everton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 3PattersonBooked at 67mins
  • 30Coady
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 26DaviesBooked at 20mins
  • 8Onana
  • 17Iwobi
  • 7McNeil
  • 11Gray
  • 10GordonBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 6Allan
  • 15Begovic
  • 21André Gomes
  • 23Coleman
  • 29Vinagre
  • 33Rondón
  • 56Mills
  • 64Welch
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
36,338

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, Everton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Everton 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Struijk with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

  6. Post update

    Dwight McNeil (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Roca.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

  9. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Patterson (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Gordon with a through ball.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rasmus Kristensen with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amadou Onana (Everton) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by James Tarkowski.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Diego Llorente.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Marc Roca tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Daniel James replaces Brenden Aaronson.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Patrick Bamford replaces Joe Gelhardt.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Amadou Onana.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Roca.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diego Llorente (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mateusz Klich following a corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

144 comments

  • Comment posted by Delbro 2, today at 22:11

    Not a bad game, probably a fair result. Shame about the time wasting tactics and falling over though, all Lampard approved tactics.

    • Reply posted by Blue Boys, today at 22:15

      Blue Boys replied:
      Typical biased home support…Leeds we’re lucky to get away with the offside goal

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:08

    Everton lucky to get point tonight, the Leeds defender just lost sight of where the ball was. Playground defending at it’s best.

    • Reply posted by Blue Boys, today at 22:21

      Blue Boys replied:
      Apart from offside goal, and clear chances falling Ev way…joker

  • Comment posted by femalecommentaryishorrible, today at 22:06

    Looks like Everton have taken the anti-football baton from Burnley - never seen so much time wasted in the first half before. Leeds better in the second apart from Llorente giving the ball away so often and out of the 10 corners 9 were wasted. Still much work in progress.

  • Comment posted by LUFC1986, today at 22:05

    Shocking from Everton, time wasted about 10min of that game. Can't believe we dropped 2 points against that garbage team.

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 22:08

      Mad World replied:
      Was desperate for Leeds to score the winner in the time Pickford wasted. I thought the PL were going to stop it?

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 22:09

    It’s all well and good beating Chelsea but results against the Evertons and Southamptons of the division will determine our fate at the end of the season. We’ve got to start turning dominant performances into wins. A striker is definitely needed to make this happen.

  • Comment posted by Paul Gilbert, today at 22:09

    Commentary said subs would be important. Frank used none!

    • Reply posted by tofgee1979, today at 22:11

      tofgee1979 replied:
      Have you seen his bench… who would have made a difference

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:08

    Leeds should have won this comfortably but they just seemed a little ‘off’ tonight especially afraid to attack the Everton penalty box in the first half.

  • Comment posted by cynical simon, today at 22:06

    Leeds were the better team by far but need a striker.

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 22:12

      Llion replied:
      Everton had the better chances, Patterson should of won it in end , The offside goal was so close, fine margins.

  • Comment posted by BOD, today at 22:05

    I would be worried if I was frank, Very lucky not to lose

    • Reply posted by Blue Boys, today at 22:26

      Blue Boys replied:
      But could and should have won…

  • Comment posted by Trader88, today at 22:23

    Hope Spurs take James off our hands (though I doubt it) and we get a proven goal scorer in before Thursday. Can't afford to be dropping 2 points at home to useless teams like Lampard's time wasters.

  • Comment posted by PMA, today at 22:18

    Why do the refs let teams waste so much time, I thought they wanted the ball in play more this season? 45 seconds on a goal kick in injury time and he STILL blew up early, ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Macartney, today at 22:09

    Everton set up to play 60-70 mins of official time, shame on the officials. Frank is a piece of c@ap.

    • Reply posted by IAN, today at 22:13

      IAN replied:
      At what stage would t rex get booked for time wasting?

  • Comment posted by El Gran Senor, today at 22:08

    Anthony Gordon is extremely unlikeable

    • Reply posted by Brian, today at 22:10

      Brian replied:
      Don't be a silly boy.

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 22:12

    Hopefully we get a striker in before d day. Just lacking that clinical finish at the moment. Can’t rely on Bamford. Another point on the board. Well done lads. Keep pressing

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:09

    On the Everton goal, it almost looks as if the Leeds defender was attempting to clear the ball by sliding one leg behind the other and then flicking the ball using his heel. 😆

    • Reply posted by IAN, today at 22:12

      IAN replied:
      Megged himself

  • Comment posted by chuckles47, today at 22:07

    How many times have Everton started to time waste before the 30 minute since the start of 2022?

    Even Tony Pulis' Stoke would be embarrassed to play that negative.

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 22:22

    Great game

    Leeds well run club but we lack ambition. We finished last season with a weak defence, limited creativity and needing a CF and a LB.

    We are going to end this transfer window in exactly the same position. Happy with the players we have brought in from player sales but we have invested nothing. Won’t get relegated but won’t challenge top half of the table. Disappointed

  • Comment posted by LUFC EL LOCO, today at 22:20

    LEEDS 1 TIME WASTERS 1 WE NEARLY LOST IT DOWN THE LEFT SIDE, HENCE NEEDING A LEFT BACK, AND NOW DEFINITELY NEED A STRIKER

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 22:20

    Hey that Frank Lampard knows how to put a good entertaining football team together doesn’t he?
    Everton fans - I think you’ve got to watch this till next May and it’s touch and go if you stay up.
    Feel for ya.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 22:14

    Thought our two young fullbacks were great tonight. A draw a fair result but offside decisions as close as that should favour the attacking team. The offside rule sucks.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal4400113812
2Man City4310135810
3Tottenham431093610
4Brighton531163310
5Leeds52218538
6Fulham52218718
7Southampton521279-27
8Chelsea521268-27
9Brentford513110736
10Newcastle41306426
11Man Utd420247-36
12Liverpool412113585
13Crystal Palace512279-25
14Nottm Forest411225-34
15Everton503246-23
16Aston Villa410337-43
17West Ham410315-43
18Bournemouth4103216-143
19Wolves402224-22
20Leicester4013610-41
View full Premier League table

