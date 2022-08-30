Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Luis Sinisterra joined Leeds in the summer from Feyenoord

Luis Sinisterra scored his first Premier League goal for Leeds as they came from a goal behind to draw with Everton in a pulsating encounter at Elland Road.

The Colombian winger, who hit his first goal for the club in the EFL Cup last week following a summer move from Feyenoord, drove in from 18 yards after the break as Leeds piled pressure on Everton.

They were much improved after a poor first half when Anthony Gordon scored for a second successive game, keeping his cool to slip the ball through Illan Meslier's legs following Alex Iwobi's through ball.

Leeds' top scorer Rodrigo also went off with what looked like an injured shoulder following an innocuous challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

But inspired by the impressive Jack Harrison and substitute Joe Gelhardt, Leeds tore into their opponents only to find Pickford in top form, denying both players and Brenden Aaronson.

As the game opened up, Everton had late chances to win it through Amadou Onana and Nathan Patterson.

But with Leeds adding further pressure Everton's backline stayed firm, although the result leaves the Toffees searching for their first win of the season under Frank Lampard.

Leeds turn on style in second half

Leeds' second-half recovery came after a first period where they showed plenty of effort but found Everton's new-look defence too tough to breach.

The injury to Rodrigo also knocked their confidence, with the Spanish international leaving the pitch in some discomfort after a shoulder charge with Pickford.

He had their best chance of the first half when he was inches away from connecting with a Harrison cross early on, but it was only after the break that the hosts began to test Pickford.

First, Aaronson drew a fine stop from the Everton goalkeeper before Harrison had another effort saved.

But the England number one could do little about Sinisterra's effort from the edge of the box.

Elland Road erupted at that point, and it threatened to spill over as Gordon and Rasmus Kristensen put their heads together shortly afterwards, leading to a yellow card each, and the two benches clashed too.

At times, it felt like a throwback to another era, but the football was thrilling even if Patrick Bamford's return from injury could not conjure a winner.

Despite the feeling of disappointment at the end, Leeds recovered from their first defeat of the season at Brighton on Saturday to show they mean business under boss Jesse Marsch with the point keeping them fifth in the table.

Everton lack punch up front as Maupay misses out

Although Lampard will be disappointed his side could not take advantage of their own chances late on, with Patterson clean through on goal but denied by Meslier, his side showed enough defensive prowess to merit a point.

Gordon, who has been the subject of at least one rejected £45m bid from Chelsea during the transfer window, showed his composure and why Lampard is keen to hold onto the England under-21 international.

But a third draw of the season was also credit to a new-look defence who were well marshalled by the new centre-back pairing of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski. They were also protected well by summer signing Onana, who looked impressive at the base of midfield.

That part of Lampard's side was much improved on last season, but where they struggled again was in scoring goals, even if Demarai Gray had the ball in the net only to be denied by a marginal offside decision, which was confirmed by the video assistant referee.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin still injured, the arrival of Neal Maupay from Brighton on Friday was supposed to help that cause, but he frustratingly sat on the bench because Everton had missed the midday deadline in order for him to play.

