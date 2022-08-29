Leeds United v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Patrick Bamford has not featured for Leeds since injuring his groin against Southampton on 13 August

TEAM NEWS

Leeds will monitor striker Patrick Bamford, who is close to a return after missing two league games with a groin issue.

Club captain Liam Cooper suffered a minor calf problem when making his comeback from injury against Barnsley last week and faces a late fitness test.

Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined.

Everton defender Mason Holgate injured his knee on Saturday and misses out.

New signing Neal Maupay is available for his debut after joining from Brentford.

This game will come too soon for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is nearing a return from a knee problem, while Yerry Mina, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ben Godfrey and Andre Gomes are also still missing.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have not won a top-flight home match against Everton since beating them on 19 December 2001, when Robbie Fowler scored twice in a 3-2 victory.

After 36 league visits to Elland Road without a victory, Everton have won two of their past four away games at Leeds.

Leeds United

Leeds United are vying to win their opening three home fixtures in a top-flight season for the first time since 1973-74, a campaign which saw them crowned champions.

They last won three consecutive Premier League home games (at any point during a season) in 2001.

The Whites have lost only four of their last 14 league fixtures, with those defeats against Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton.

Leeds have won 49% of their Premier League games on a Tuesday, their highest win rate on a specific day of the week in the competition.

Rodrigo is looking to become the first Leeds player to score in their first three home games of a top-flight season since Lee Chapman in 1992.

Everton

Everton have made their worst start to a top-flight season for 12 years.

The Toffees have gone four matches without a win from the beginning of a Premier League campaign for the third time - they went 12 fixtures without winning in 1994-95 and six games in the 2010-11 season.

Frank Lampard has won his last three matches as a manager against Leeds, including his first Everton victory, a 3-0 triumph at Goodison Park in February.

Anthony Gordon has had 11 of Everton's 23 shots on target in the Premier League this season.

