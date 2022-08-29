Southampton v Chelsea

TEAM NEWS
Southampton remain without long-term absentee Valentino Livramento, who continues his recovery from knee surgery.
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is suspended following his sending off against Leicester.
Centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly returns after completing a one-game ban.
N'Golo Kante is still out with a hamstring injury, while boss Thomas Tuchel says Mateo Kovacic is not yet fit enough to start.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Chelsea have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League away games against Southampton - the longest scoring streak one team has had against another away from home in the history of the competition.
- Ralph Hasenhuttl's only win in seven meetings with Thomas Tuchel (D1, L5) was a 1-0 victory for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga in September 2016.
Southampton
- Southampton have lost six of their last eight home league matches (W1, D1).
- Saints have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League matches, shipping 38 goals in that time.
- They have won just three of their last 20 top-flight fixtures in midweek (D7, L10).
- The Hampshire club have a 21% win rate in Premier League games on Tuesdays, lower than than on any other day of the week.
- Southampton have lost 11 league matches since the start of March, more than any other side in the English top flight.
Chelsea
- The Blues have had a player sent off in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2014, when Jose Mourinho was in charge. They have never had a player dismissed in three matches in a row in the competition.
- The Londoners are in danger of losing consecutive away fixtures in the top flight for the first time since December 2020.
- Mason Mount has been involved in five goals in four Premier League starts against Southampton, scoring four and assisting one.
- Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 11 Premier League goals against Saints (scoring seven and assisting four) - only versus West Ham (14 goal involvements) does he have a better record.
