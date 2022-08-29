Crystal Palace v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer is in contention to make his first start of the season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace may make a late decision on injury doubts Wilfried Zaha and Tyrick Mitchell.

The Eagles are expected to remain without James McArthur and James Tomkins.

Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer could make his comeback following a return to action for their B-team.

Head coach Thomas Frank is hopeful Pontus Jansson will return but this game will come too soon for Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The home side hasn't lost any of the last seven league meetings.

Brentford's last win at Crystal Palace came in a 2-0 victory in March 1957.

This could become the first fixture in English top-flight history in which the first three encounters end goalless.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have won just two of their last 19 Premier League London derbies, winning 3-0 over Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal last season.

The Eagles have won four of their last six home league matches, as many as in their first 15 at Selhurst Park under Patrick Vieira.

Eberechi Eze has three assists in his last six Premier League appearances, as many as in his previous 25. His tally of two assists this season is one more than he managed in 13 appearances in 2021-22.

Eze's total of 15 successful dribbles is the highest in the Premier League this season.

Wilfried Zaha has scored five of Palace's last six home league goals. Since the start of last season, he has scored in six of their eight home league wins, including all four in 2022.

Brentford

Brentford have lost just one of their last 12 league games played on a Tuesday, though that defeat did come at Southampton in their only such Premier League game. They have lost all six of their Premier League games played between Monday and Thursday.

The Bees have avoided defeat in four of their last seven top-flight matches when conceding first, as many as in their first 20 matches when they let in the opener.

They have also conceded in each of their last 18 league fixtures on the road, the longest current run in the division and their longest run without an away league clean sheet since a 19-game run between September 1984 and April 1985.

