Championship
BurnleyBurnley0MillwallMillwall0

Burnley v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 3Taylor
  • 22da Silva
  • 8Brownhill
  • 4Cork
  • 24Cullen
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 23Tella

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 10Barnes
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
  • 44Costelloe

Millwall

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 15CresswellBooked at 18mins
  • 4HutchinsonBooked at 35mins
  • 5Cooper
  • 2McNamara
  • 16Shackleton
  • 23Saville
  • 3M Wallace
  • 10Flemming
  • 21VoglsammerBooked at 45mins
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 6Evans
  • 7Afobe
  • 8Mitchell
  • 11Malone
  • 14Burey
  • 39Honeyman
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away12

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Burnley 0, Millwall 0.

  2. Booking

    Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Vitinho (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall).

  5. Post update

    Vitinho (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Tella (Burnley).

  10. Post update

    Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).

  14. Post update

    Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Connor Roberts (Burnley).

  17. Post update

    Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Cresswell (Millwall).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421115614
2Reading740377012
3QPR7322129311
4Norwich732275211
5Hull73221013-311
6Burnley7241117410
7Watford724176110
8Rotherham52308269
9Cardiff723234-19
10Blackburn630368-29
11Bristol City622211928
12West Brom715111928
13Preston61501018
14Sunderland62228808
15Blackpool622289-18
16Millwall722379-28
17Middlesbrough71421011-17
18Luton714245-17
19Stoke621368-27
20Wigan614158-37
21Birmingham713336-36
22Swansea6123510-55
23Huddersfield511378-14
24Coventry301257-21
View full Championship table

