Championship
WatfordWatford1MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1

Watford v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 31Sierralta
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14Kamara
  • 39Kayembe
  • 18Asprilla
  • 4Choudhury
  • 12Sema
  • 10João Pedro
  • 23Sarr

Substitutes

  • 3Pérez Martínez
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 16Gosling
  • 19Bayo
  • 30Hause
  • 35Okoye
  • 36Hungbo

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 23Roberts
  • 17McNair
  • 26Lenihan
  • 5Clarke
  • 2Jones
  • 25Crooks
  • 16Howson
  • 4Mowatt
  • 3Giles
  • 8McGree
  • 9Muniz Carvalho

Substitutes

  • 6Fry
  • 14Smith
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 18Watmore
  • 21Forss
  • 27Bola
  • 28Daniels
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Pedro.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hamza Choudhury (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 1, Middlesbrough 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Pedro.

  4. Post update

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough).

  8. Post update

    Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Pedro with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).

  11. Post update

    João Pedro (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riley McGree.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.

  15. Post update

    Rodrigo Muniz (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Craig Cathcart (Watford).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 0, Middlesbrough 1. Rodrigo Muniz (Middlesbrough) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Giles with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Watford. Daniel Bachmann tries a through ball, but João Pedro is caught offside.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421115614
2Reading740377012
3QPR7322129311
4Norwich732275211
5Hull73221013-311
6Burnley7241117410
7Watford724176110
8Rotherham52308269
9Cardiff723234-19
10Blackburn630368-29
11Bristol City622211928
12West Brom715111928
13Preston61501018
14Sunderland62228808
15Blackpool622289-18
16Millwall722379-28
17Middlesbrough71421011-17
18Luton714245-17
19Stoke621368-27
20Wigan614158-37
21Birmingham713336-36
22Swansea6123510-55
23Huddersfield511378-14
24Coventry301257-21
View full Championship table

