Watford v Middlesbrough

Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Pedro.
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Bachmann
- 27Kabasele
- 31Sierralta
- 15Cathcart
- 14Kamara
- 39Kayembe
- 18Asprilla
- 4Choudhury
- 12Sema
- 10João Pedro
- 23Sarr
Substitutes
- 3Pérez Martínez
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 16Gosling
- 19Bayo
- 30Hause
- 35Okoye
- 36Hungbo
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 23Roberts
- 17McNair
- 26Lenihan
- 5Clarke
- 2Jones
- 25Crooks
- 16Howson
- 4Mowatt
- 3Giles
- 8McGree
- 9Muniz Carvalho
Substitutes
- 6Fry
- 14Smith
- 15Dijksteel
- 18Watmore
- 21Forss
- 27Bola
- 28Daniels
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Hamza Choudhury (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 1, Middlesbrough 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Pedro.
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).
Attempt missed. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Pedro with a through ball.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).
Post update
João Pedro (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riley McGree.
Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
Rodrigo Muniz (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Cathcart (Watford).
Goal!
Goal! Watford 0, Middlesbrough 1. Rodrigo Muniz (Middlesbrough) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Giles with a cross.
Offside, Watford. Daniel Bachmann tries a through ball, but João Pedro is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.