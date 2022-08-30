Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City0NorwichNorwich City0

Birmingham City v Norwich City

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 4Roberts
  • 5Trusty
  • 48WilliamsBooked at 9mins
  • 20Gardner
  • 42Chang
  • 11Graham
  • 7Bacuna
  • 9Hogan
  • 8Deeney

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 6Mejbri
  • 14Leko
  • 19James
  • 27Bellingham
  • 30Campbell
  • 35Hall

Norwich

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 3Byram
  • 21Sinani
  • 26Núñez
  • 23McLean
  • 20A Ramsey
  • 10DowellBooked at 11mins
  • 24Sargent

Substitutes

  • 6Gibson
  • 11Idah
  • 14Cantwell
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 22Pukki
  • 25Hernández
  • 28Gunn
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Troy Deeney.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danel Sinani (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Aarons.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Auston Trusty.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).

  8. Post update

    Aaron Ramsey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).

  10. Post update

    Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Hogan.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City).

  14. Post update

    Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Danel Sinani (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marc Roberts (Birmingham City).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City).

  18. Post update

    Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Dowell (Norwich City).

Match repot to follow.

