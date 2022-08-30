Birmingham City v Norwich City

Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Ruddy
- 28Sanderson
- 4Roberts
- 5Trusty
- 48WilliamsBooked at 9mins
- 20Gardner
- 42Chang
- 11Graham
- 7Bacuna
- 9Hogan
- 8Deeney
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 6Mejbri
- 14Leko
- 19James
- 27Bellingham
- 30Campbell
- 35Hall
Norwich
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 4Omobamidele
- 5Hanley
- 3Byram
- 21Sinani
- 26Núñez
- 23McLean
- 20A Ramsey
- 10DowellBooked at 11mins
- 24Sargent
Substitutes
- 6Gibson
- 11Idah
- 14Cantwell
- 17Gomes Sara
- 22Pukki
- 25Hernández
- 28Gunn
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Troy Deeney.
Attempt saved. Danel Sinani (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Aarons.
Attempt missed. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Auston Trusty.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Hand ball by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).
Aaron Ramsey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).
Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).
Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Hogan.
Foul by Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City).
Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danel Sinani (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Roberts (Birmingham City).
Foul by Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City).
Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.
Foul by Kieran Dowell (Norwich City).
