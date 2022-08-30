Close menu
Championship
WiganWigan Athletic1West BromWest Bromwich Albion1

Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion

Line-ups

Wigan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Amos
  • 15Kerr
  • 5Whatmough
  • 16Tilt
  • 2Nyambe
  • 4Naylor
  • 8Power
  • 18Shinnie
  • 11McClean
  • 10Keane
  • 28Magennis

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 3Pearce
  • 9Wyke
  • 20Broadhead
  • 23Fletcher
  • 30Aasgaard
  • 39Humphrys

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Button
  • 4O'Shea
  • 6AjayiSubstituted forFurlongat 20'minutes
  • 5Bartley
  • 3Townsend
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 14Molumby
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 9Zohore
  • 10Phillips
  • 20Reach
  • 24Palmer
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Karlan Grant tries a through ball, but Grady Diangana is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).

  4. Post update

    Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).

  7. Post update

    Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Darnell Furlong with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).

  12. Post update

    Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Max Power following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).

  15. Post update

    Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

  17. Post update

    Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. James McClean (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421115614
2Reading740377012
3QPR7322129311
4Norwich732275211
5Hull73221013-311
6Burnley7241117410
7Watford724176110
8Rotherham52308269
9Cardiff723234-19
10Blackburn630368-29
11Bristol City622211928
12West Brom715111928
13Preston61501018
14Sunderland62228808
15Blackpool622289-18
16Millwall722379-28
17Middlesbrough71421011-17
18Luton714245-17
19Stoke621368-27
20Wigan614158-37
21Birmingham713336-36
22Swansea6123510-55
23Huddersfield511378-14
24Coventry301257-21
View full Championship table

