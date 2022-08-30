Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion

Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Karlan Grant tries a through ball, but Grady Diangana is caught offside.
Line-ups
Wigan
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Amos
- 15Kerr
- 5Whatmough
- 16Tilt
- 2Nyambe
- 4Naylor
- 8Power
- 18Shinnie
- 11McClean
- 10Keane
- 28Magennis
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 3Pearce
- 9Wyke
- 20Broadhead
- 23Fletcher
- 30Aasgaard
- 39Humphrys
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Button
- 4O'Shea
- 6AjayiSubstituted forFurlongat 20'minutes
- 5Bartley
- 3Townsend
- 35Yokuslu
- 14Molumby
- 17J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 11Diangana
- 18Grant
Substitutes
- 2Furlong
- 8Livermore
- 9Zohore
- 10Phillips
- 20Reach
- 24Palmer
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Darnell Furlong with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Max Power following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt saved. James McClean (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.
Match report to follow.