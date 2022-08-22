Match ends, Roma 1, Cremonese 0.
Chris Smalling scored the winning goal as Jose Mourinho's Roma edged past promoted Cremonese to make it two wins from two in Serie A this season.
The Englishman headed in at the back post in the second half from Lorenzo Pellegrini's corner.
Cremonese's best chance fell to striker Cyriel Dessers, but the Nigerian's strike rattled the crossbar.
Roma, who won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season, are yet to concede this campaign.
Meanwhile, Juventus dropped points after they were held to a goalless draw at Sampdoria.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2KarsdorpSubstituted forÇelikat 86'minutes
- 7Pellegrini
- 4Cristante
- 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forZalewskiat 73'minutes
- 21DybalaSubstituted forMaticat 72'minutes
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 45'minutes
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 8Matic
- 14Shomurodov
- 17Viña
- 19Çelik
- 24Kumbulla
- 52Bove
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 64Afena-Gyan
- 65Tripi
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
Cremonese
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 97Radu
- 4AiwuBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBianchettiat 57'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 21Chiriches
- 44LochoshviliSubstituted forCiofaniat 85'minutes
- 18GhiglioneSubstituted forBáezat 56'minutes
- 6Pickel
- 8Ascacíbar
- 3Valeri
- 98ZanimacchiaBooked at 50minsSubstituted forBuonaiutoat 56'minutes
- 90Dessers
- 77OkerekeSubstituted forTsadjoutat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vásquez
- 7Báez
- 9Ciofani
- 10Buonaiuto
- 11Di Carmine
- 13Saro
- 15Bianchetti
- 17Sernicola
- 23Acella
- 33Quagliata
- 45Sarr
- 60Ndiaye
- 62Milanese
- 74Tsadjout
- Referee:
- Luca Massimi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 1, Cremonese 0.
Post update
Foul by Jaime Báez (Cremonese).
Post update
Nicola Zalewski (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Frank Tsadjout (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Roma).
Post update
Charles Pickel (Cremonese) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Post update
Corner, Cremonese. Conceded by Bryan Cristante.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cristian Buonaiuto (Cremonese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyriel Dessers.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Zeki Çelik replaces Rick Karsdorp.
Post update
Offside, Roma. Nicola Zalewski tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Pellegrini is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Cremonese. Daniel Ciofani replaces Luka Lochoshvili.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristian Buonaiuto (Cremonese) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Cyriel Dessers (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ibañez (Roma).
Booking
Matteo Bianchetti (Cremonese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Bianchetti (Cremonese).
Post update
Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cremonese. Frank Tsadjout replaces David Okereke.
Post update
Offside, Cremonese. Santiago Ascacíbar tries a through ball, but Jaime Báez is caught offside.