Roma 1-0 Cremonese: Chris Smalling scores winning goal for Jose Mourinho's side

Last updated on

Chris Smalling
Chris Smalling scored his eight goal for Roma

Chris Smalling scored the winning goal as Jose Mourinho's Roma edged past promoted Cremonese to make it two wins from two in Serie A this season.

The Englishman headed in at the back post in the second half from Lorenzo Pellegrini's corner.

Cremonese's best chance fell to striker Cyriel Dessers, but the Nigerian's strike rattled the crossbar.

Roma, who won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season, are yet to concede this campaign.

Meanwhile, Juventus dropped points after they were held to a goalless draw at Sampdoria.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2KarsdorpSubstituted forÇelikat 86'minutes
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 4Cristante
  • 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forZalewskiat 73'minutes
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forMaticat 72'minutes
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 45'minutes
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 8Matic
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 17Viña
  • 19Çelik
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 52Bove
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 64Afena-Gyan
  • 65Tripi
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar

Cremonese

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 97Radu
  • 4AiwuBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBianchettiat 57'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 21Chiriches
  • 44LochoshviliSubstituted forCiofaniat 85'minutes
  • 18GhiglioneSubstituted forBáezat 56'minutes
  • 6Pickel
  • 8Ascacíbar
  • 3Valeri
  • 98ZanimacchiaBooked at 50minsSubstituted forBuonaiutoat 56'minutes
  • 90Dessers
  • 77OkerekeSubstituted forTsadjoutat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vásquez
  • 7Báez
  • 9Ciofani
  • 10Buonaiuto
  • 11Di Carmine
  • 13Saro
  • 15Bianchetti
  • 17Sernicola
  • 23Acella
  • 33Quagliata
  • 45Sarr
  • 60Ndiaye
  • 62Milanese
  • 74Tsadjout
Referee:
Luca Massimi

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamCremonese
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home27
Away14
Shots on Target
Home12
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 1, Cremonese 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 1, Cremonese 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jaime Báez (Cremonese).

  4. Post update

    Nicola Zalewski (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Frank Tsadjout (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Roma).

  7. Post update

    Charles Pickel (Cremonese) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Cremonese. Conceded by Bryan Cristante.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristian Buonaiuto (Cremonese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyriel Dessers.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Zeki Çelik replaces Rick Karsdorp.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Nicola Zalewski tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Pellegrini is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Cremonese. Daniel Ciofani replaces Luka Lochoshvili.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristian Buonaiuto (Cremonese) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  14. Post update

    Cyriel Dessers (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ibañez (Roma).

  16. Booking

    Matteo Bianchetti (Cremonese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Bianchetti (Cremonese).

  18. Post update

    Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Cremonese. Frank Tsadjout replaces David Okereke.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Cremonese. Santiago Ascacíbar tries a through ball, but Jaime Báez is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 22nd August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli22009276
2Inter Milan22005146
3Roma22002026
4Juventus21103034
5AC Milan21105324
6Atalanta21103124
7Fiorentina21103214
8Lazio21102114
9Torino21102114
10Sassuolo210113-23
11Spezia210113-23
12Bologna201123-11
13Empoli201101-11
14Salernitana201101-11
15Udinese201124-21
16Sampdoria201102-21
17Hellas Verona201136-31
18Cremonese200224-20
19Lecce200213-20
20Monza200216-50
View full Italian Serie A table

